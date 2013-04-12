"Drive 4 Life" Nationwide Fitness Tour Announced

Lancaster, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Jay Keefe and his team of traveling volunteers, affectionately known as The Bod Squad, will drive a Fitness RV through 30 states and 25 cities covering a span of 40 days. The Bod Squad is made up of his clients and fellow fitness coaches who have signed up to help Jay drive various legs of the tour. In each city they will be special guests at Fit Clubs organized by other local coaches. Through the Fit Clubs, which are free to the general public, they will introduce the benefits of exercise and a healthy diet.



One of his stops during his journey will be at Brian Kelly’s Global Fitness Club headquarters, located in Lancaster, California. Brian & Jay will be hosting a free 1 hour workout, followed by interviews and a Q&A session on May 18th, 2013. Attendance will be limited to 50 people, but the event will also be live-streamed via internet TV, where anyone with an internet connection can also follow along and workout.



To learn more about this event, please visit: http://GlobalFitnessClub.com/drive4life



About Jay Keefe

Jay is a P90X Certified Professional who started working out using the world-acclaimed P90X home fitness system in January 2009 and is currently on his 18th round. He lost 33 lbs. and 12% of his body fat during the first 90 days. When he found out he could help others achieve their fitness goals, it was a no-brainer for him. "I retired from a great job at a Fortune 500 company because I wasn't happy," Jay says. "Today I give people the tools to take their health back and I absolutely love it. Sure, it's up to them to do the work, and it's not always easy, but I'm with them every step of the way. I'd like to believe that makes a difference … to have that support."



About Brian Kelly

Brian is a P90X Certified Professional and founder of Global Fitness Club, an internet-based venue that provides live online P90X workouts completely free of charge. His mission is not just to end the trend of obesity, but also to end the trend of what he calls "F.D.D.", or, Fitness Deficit Disorder - a condition often found in busy business professionals, moms, and students. Brian founded Global Fitness Club at the age of 48 after receiving alarming results from a routine health screen. From that moment, he vowed to commit to his own health and fitness, and is now sharing his mission with everyone who has the desire to get and/or stay fit.



Contact

Brian Kelly, Media Relations

42203 Brighton Street

661-317-1748

Brian@GlobalFitnessClub.com

http://GlobalFitnessClub.com