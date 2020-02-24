Drive by Wire Market Advanced Technology and New Innovations by 2026 – Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen, Nissan Motor Corporation, DENSO Corporation

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2020 -- Drive by wire systems are also known as the X by wire and is semi-automatic, computer-controlled technology which is used in autonomous vehicles. This system is used to control the vehicular systems such as handling, braking, steering, and other vehicle motor functions. In addition, electronic components such as sensors and actuators are used to control the vehicular functions and eliminate the need to use traditional mechanical linkages.Drive by wire market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing to rise in development of autonomous vehicles and development of connected infrastructure.



The key players analyzed in the Drive by wire market include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen, Nissan Motor Corporation, DENSO Corporation, NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED, Kongsberg Automotive, Ficosa Corporation (Panasonic Corporation), Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Hitachi Automotive, and Others.



The global drive by wire market is segmented into application, vehicle type, component and region. Depending on application, the market is classified into throttle by wire, shift by wire, brake by wire, park by wire, and steer by wire. On the basis of vehicle type, it is divided into passenger car, commercial vehicle, electric vehicle, and Off-highway vehicles. Components are categorized as Actuator, Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Engine Control Module (ECM), Electronic Throttle Control Module (ETCM), Electronic Transmission Control Unit (ETCU), Feedback Motor, Parking Pawl, Sensors, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS :



By Application

o Throttle by wire

o Shift by wire

o Brake by wire

o Park by wire

o Steer by wire



By Vehicle Type

o Passenger Car

o Commercial vehicle

o Electric Vehicle

o Off-highway Vehicles



Market Dynamics :

Drivers

- Decreased tail-pipe emission limits leading to vehicle light-weighting trend

- Increase in demand for premium and luxury vehicles to fuel the demand for drive by wire



Restraints

- High cost and limited public acceptance for drive by wire



Opportunities

- Advancement in autonomous vehicles



Challenges

- Fail-safe electronics

- Legal and regulatory framework issue

- Compatibility issues with the 12 v architecture



The research methodology used in the report involves various secondary sources such as association of equipment manufacturers, the US department of transportation, environmental protection agency, automotive parts manufacturer's association, and the society of Indian automobile manufacturers, among others, including paid databases and directories. Experts from related industries and suppliers have been interviewed to understand the future trends of the drive by wire market. Extensive country-level model mapping was carried out to capture the installation of applications such as throttle-by-wire, steer-by-wire, shift-by-wire, brake-by-wire, and park-by-wire. Model mapping was carried out by considering all the vehicle segments—passenger cars, LCVs, trucks, buses, and electric & hybrid vehicles. For deriving the market size in terms of volume, the penetration of the number of applications was multiplied by the production number of specific countries. For country-level value market, the volume was multiplied by the average OE price of a single application. Adding the market sizes of each country of that particular region gave the regional market size. Further, the summation of regional markets gave the global market size. Dealers and distributors of drive by wire systems and technology suppliers were contacted for reference.



Global Drive-By-Wire Market: Overview

Drive-by-wire or x-by-wire is the automotive technology which replaces customary mechanical systems such as braking, throttle control, gear shifting electronic systems, and steering. Drive-by-wire machinery resituates the mechanical linkages along with electrical components which include batteries, motors, control units, sensors, actuators, and others. The application of these systems decreases the complete weight, as a result, making the vehicle much lighter. This decrease in weight not only enhances the fuel cost-cutting measure but also decreases the production of the vehicle. Furthermore, the usage of sensors, actuators, and motors helps in offering an accurate, quick, and precise response as and when needed by the driver thus improving the performance and function of the vehicle.



Global Drive-By-Wire Market: Growth Factors

Increasing demand and popularity of off-road vehicles is growing the demand for the global drive-by-wire market. X-by-wire or drive-by-wire application is growing in the harvesters, forklifts, construction, tractors, and mining equipment, mowers, industrial electric vehicles, and other off-road vehicles as well as utility vehicles. Steer-by-wire and brake-by-wire technologies are generally used for parking in these kinds of vehicles. In off-road vehicles, the electronic actuator mechanically moves the parking brake of the vehicle when the engine is not in use or when it is in neutral mode. This will help to hold the situation of the off-road vehicle, particularly in hilly areas. These significant features are driving the drive-by-wire market growth.



Critical Questions:

- Why shift-by-wire has the largest market today and will also dominate the future as well?

- How and why brake-by-wire and steer-by-wire are the fastest growing drive by wire systems?

- How the industry players will address the challenge of developing fail-safe electronic components at low cost



Target Audience

- Automotive components providers

- Automobile organizations/associations

- Drive by wire system design companies

- Drive by wire systems manufacturers

- Legal and regulatory authorities

- On-highway and off-highway vehicle manufacturers

- On-highway and off-highway vehicle transmission manufacturers

- Suppliers of automotive drive by wires

- Traders, distributors, and suppliers of the drive by wire systems



