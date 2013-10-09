Drive2Pass School of Motoring Re-Launch Websites for Hillingdon and Wembley

London, Middlesex -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- For new, nervous or returning drivers, or even those simply newly relocated to the city, London can be an intimidating place to learn to drive. Luckily, Drive2Pass School of Motoring specialise in teaching such individuals. The family business offers the friendliest male and female driving instructors in the industry, and has established a glowing reputation amongst their users which has seen them become one of the highest rated driving schools in London, with a growing reputation across the whole country. They are consistently expanding their franchise and developing new marketing strategies.



The websites, Driving School Hillingdon and Driving School Wembley, and the rest of the school’s websites are in the process of being updated and converted to HTML 5 from Flash for the best performance and compatibility.



To celebrate the re-launch of the new Drive2Pass School of Motoring websites, they are offering the first five hours of driving lessons in Ruislip and Hillingdon for only £99, encouraging new, nervous or returning drivers to take the plunge with one of the best rated driving schools in London.



A spokesperson for Drive2Pass School of Motoring explained, “Our driving school has a standard for excellence that we maintain by carefully selecting our franchise partners. We are excited to promote Drive2Pass SOM schools in Hillingdon and Wembley as a proud part of our company, and recommend using Drive2Pass SOM driving school for driving lessons no matter your situation. With our outstanding instructors, printed hand-outs and reference materials, proven system and amazing introductory offer, learner drivers in Hillingdon and Wembley would be crazy to miss out.”



About Drive2Pass School of Motoring

Drive2Pass’ SOM Driving School Hillingdon and Driving School Wembley websites cover areas from Harrow, Ruislip, Wembley, and Hillingdon representing one of the fastest growing driving schools in the London area. They specialise in catering for nervous drivers and offering male and female instructors. Established in 2008, Drive2Pass SOM has grown to become one of the best in its field and the 'go to' driving school for learners struggling with nerves and road confidence. Revision Hand-outs are given after each lesson. Drive2Pass SOM also offers franchises for qualified driving instructors wanting to start their own business with a recognised brand. Due to demand Drive2Pass School of Motoring are constantly looking for high quality instructors to join their team. For more information, please visit: http://drivingschoolhillingdon.co.uk/ and http://drivingschool-wembley.co.uk/