Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Driven Brands Holdings directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Charlotte, NC based Driven Brands Holdings Inc. provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally.



Driven Brands Holdings Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $600.27 million in 2019 to $904.2 million in 2020, and that its Net Income of $7.73 million in 2019 turned into a Net Loss of $4.19 million in 2020.



Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) closed on September 29, 2021, at $28.52 per share.



