DriveOne Auto Sales Now Offering Credit Approval Despite Credit History

Fairless Hills, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- DriveOne Auto Sales can now get drivers credit approval even if they’ve been turned down elsewhere. This buy here pay here PA dealership works with a captive regional lender. Regional lenders are more involved with communities than large banks, allowing them to offer clients more flexibility. They report to the three major credit bureaus. Clients who maintain payments in good standing are often able to improve their credit scores through this process.



First time buyers are welcome at DriveOne Auto Sales. Customers with little or no credit history need not worry about approval. The dealership has always maintained strong automotive relationships with their first time car buyers.



Customers with major credit issues such as bankruptcy, repossession, foreclosure, divorce, student loans, and job loss may worry about getting denied. No matter how many sources have said no in the past, drivers can count on receiving approval at DriveOne Auto Sales. Payments start as low as $299 and smaller weekly payments are available as well. The company believes that those with past financial trouble shouldn’t be punished and kept from moving on with their lives. Drivers can get back on the road and back on their feet with DriveOne Auto Sales.



Qualified candidates can come to the store with their driver’s license, insurance card (DriveOne Auto Sales can help drivers obtain insurance), paystubs, phone bill and list of references. Lenders accept all forms of legitimate income, including paystubs, child support, and disability. Those without traditional paystubs can use the No Income Verification program.



DriveOne Auto Sales is the best place to buy here pay here in Philadelphia. Visit them online or call 800-422-2886 today to learn more about their easy credit options.



About DriveOne Auto Sales

Providing customers with “Buy here pay here” in Pa., DriveOne Auto sales provides new and used cars, trucks and SUVs in many areas of Pennsylvania. The company proudly serves Fairless Hills PA, Bucks County, the entire Philadelphia metropolitan area and Trenton, NJ. The company website has been designed to provide customers with all of the necessary information to purchase their new car or truck. Customers will also find helpful information on how to get secure online credit approval for the car they deserve. DriveOne Auto sales located at 130 Lincoln Hwy in Fairless Hills, PA, and helps to finance vehicles all over the area. Call (215) 547-6467 to book an appointment or to hear more about the services of DriveOne Auto sales.



For further information on auto financing bad credit in Bucks County, visit http://www.driveoneautosales.com/.