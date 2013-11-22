DriveOne Autosales Announces "Buy Here Pay Here" Services This November for Philadelphia and Trenton

Fairless Hills, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- DriveOne Autosales is pleased to announce the continuation of their highly qualified “buy here pay here” services this November for customers coming from Philadelphia and Trenton, NJ. The Philadelphia “buy here pay here” services offered at the Fairless Hills dealership allows drivers affordable solutions for their financial troubles. The goal of “buy here pay here,” is to have customers get back driving on the road again, without having to worry about their credit. DriveOne Autosales is not just committed to assisting drivers from Philadelphia and Allentown but also drivers from Trenton and surrounding areas as well.



By using the “buy here pay here” services from DriveOne Autosales, customers can receive a loan from the dealership, purchase a car from the dealership and also continue to make payments at the dealership. DriveOne Autosales offers a one-stop shop for drivers who need financial assistance. Instead of traveling from place to place, hoping to receive a loan, DriveOne Autosales’s services are all done in-house for customer convenience. By using in-house services for “buy here pay here,” Philadelphia and Trenton customers will have a positive experience they can share with friends who are also in need of financial assistance.



Not only does DriveOne Autosales make being approved for a loan easy, they also offer a convenient payment plan as well. Customers have the choice to make weekly or bi-weekly payments, depending on their current financial situation. The payment plan makes rebuilding credit history easy. Located in Fairless Hills, PA, DriveOne Autosales is open Monday-Saturday, making it easy for drivers to come into contact with a representative for assistance.



About DriveOne Autosales

Providing customers with “Buy here pay here” in Pa., DriveOne Autosales provides new and used cars, trucks and SUVs in many areas of Pennsylvania. The company proudly serves Fairless Hills PA, Bucks County, the entire Philadelphia metropolitan area and Trenton, NJ. The company website has been designed to provide customers with all of the necessary information to purchase their new car or truck. Customers will also find helpful information on how to get secure online credit approval for the car they deserve. DriveOne Autosales located at 130 Lincoln Hwy in Fairless Hills, PA, and helps to finance vehicles all over the area. Call (215) 547-6467 to book an appointment or to hear more about the services of DriveOne Autosales.



For further information on auto financing bad credit in Bucks County, visit http://www.driveoneautosales.com/.