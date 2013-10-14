DriveOne Autosales Announces New Advantages for People Choosing Buy Here Pay Here in PA

Fairless Hills, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- As “buy here pay here” services become increasingly popular in the years to come, there will be many more advantages and benefits to look forward to. Always keeping up with news surrounding the industry, DriveOne Autosales is pleased to announce new advantages for people to choose buy here pay here in PA. The dealership in Fairless Hills, PA, is dedicated to meeting the specific needs of customers who may have encountered significant financial issues in the past. For people who have suffered financially, now is more of a time than ever to turn to DriveOne Autosales.



DriveOne Autosales has a proven track record of assisting individuals who may have had bad credit in the past, finance a new car and get them on the road again. Not only does DriveOne Autosales offer vehicles for those who have bad credit, but they offer vehicles for people who have various credit scores. No matter what type of credit score an individual has, he (or she) will be able to work out a deal with DriveOne Autosales.



By dealing with DriveOne Autosales, individuals will have an opportunity to improve their overall credit score, especially if they are consistently on time with their loan payments. When the credit score becomes repaired, the driver also finds an increase in confidence and self-esteem because he (or she) knows they will be back on the road, where they can drive away from their financial worries. DriveOne Autosales is conveniently located on Old Lincoln Highway in Fairless Hills, where customers come from buy here pay here from Allentown, Philadelphia, Trenton and surrounding areas. Experience the many advantages of buy here pay here today.



About DriveOne Autosales

Providing customers with “Buy here pay here” in Pa., DriveOne Autosales provides new and used cars, trucks and SUVs in many areas of Pennsylvania. The company proudly serves Fairless Hills PA, Bucks County, the entire Philadelphia metropolitan area and Trenton, NJ. The company website has been designed to provide customers with all of the necessary information to purchase their new car or truck. Customers will also find helpful information on how to get secure online credit approval for the car they deserve. DriveOne Autosales located at 130 Lincoln Hwy in Fairless Hills, PA, and helps to finance vehicles all over the area. Call (215) 547-6467 to book an appointment or to hear more about the services of DriveOne Autosales.



For further information on auto financing bad credit in Bucks County, visit http://www.driveoneautosales.com/.