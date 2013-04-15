DriveOne Autosales Announces New Spring Savings on All Vehicles

Fairless Hills, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Gearing up for warmer weather and sunnier days ahead, DriveOne Autosales announces new savings on all vehicles this spring. Spring is the best time of year to consider purchasing a vehicle. DriveOne Autosales has many new vehicles available including vans for family trips, economy fuel savers for those long drives, Pick-up trucks for hauling material to DIY work sites, and of course luxury cars from Honda, BMW, Lexus, and more. If customers are considering getting a new(er) vehicle in the spring, now is the time. The wide selection at DriveOne Autosales has never been better. Visit the dealership in person, or call 1-800-422-2886.



All new vehicles featured during the spring sale are newly inspected and are Gold Star Certified. Every customer purchasing a new vehicle this spring will receive a complimentary extended warranty because DriveOne Autosales has complete confidence in the vehicles they sell. Customers will also receive a free lifetime PA state inspection with the vehicle they purchase. Kick off this spring the right way, by purchasing a brand new vehicle from DriveOne Autosales.



DriveOne Autosales not only sells the finest vehicles in Pennsylvania, the dealership also assists customers with bad credit auto loans in Philadelphia. Customers should not feel stuck because they have a history of bad credit. The buy here/pay here dealership in Fairless Hills is prepared to assist customers with any financial situation they may be in. The dealership employs a dedicated group of credit specialists that will help people get approved for an auto loan and drive away in a new vehicle.



About DriveOne Autosales

Providing customers with “Buy here pay here” in Pa., DriveOne Autosales provides new and used cars, trucks and SUVs in many areas of Pennsylvania. The company proudly serves Fairless Hills PA, Bucks County, the entire Philadelphia metropolitan area and Trenton, NJ. The company website has been designed to provide customers with all of the necessary information to purchase their new car or truck. Customers will also find helpful information on how to get secure online credit approval for the car they deserve. DriveOne Autosales located at 130 Lincoln Hwy in Fairless Hills, PA, and helps to finance vehicles all over the area. Call (215) 547-6467 to book an appointment or to hear more about the services of DriveOne Autosales.



For further information on auto financing bad credit in Bucks County, visit http://www.driveoneautosales.com/.