DriveOne Autosales Celebrates the Beginning of 2013 by Announcing New Year Sales

Fairless Hills, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- DriveOne Autosales, offering buy here/pay here in Philadelphia, celebrates the beginning of 2013 by announcing New Year sales. From now until January 31st, customers who purchase a vehicle at DriveOne Autosales, will receive a free tank of gas with their purchase. DriveOne Autosales assists customers with auto loans and gets them back on the road. And being that it is the middle of the winter season, it is more important than ever for a customer to get back on the road during the winter season. Since the price of gas has been going up throughout the year, DriveOne Autosales wants to give back to their customers by offering them a free tank of gas.



DriveOne Autosales employs a dedicated group of loan specialists that assist people who have damaged credit. Along with providing auto loans, DriveOne Autosales also carries a wide selection of vehicles such as cars, trucks, vans, and sedans. All vehicles are inspected and are Gold Star Certified. DriveOne Autosales has confidence in the vehicles they sell. Along with purchasing new vehicles, customers will receive a free extended warranty and a free lifetime PA inspection. The buy here/pay here company’s main priority is to help credit-challenged individuals who may have had trouble securing a loan in the past. No matter what financial situation a customer may find themselves in, DriveOne Autosales will assist them with their auto needs.



About DriveOne Autosales

DriveOne Autosales, a Buy Here/Pay Here used car store, is a dealer in Bucks County, providing new and used cars, trucks and SUVs. The company proudly serves Fairless Hills PA, Bucks County, the entire Philadelphia metropolitan area and Trenton, NJ. The company website has been designed to provide customers with all of the necessary information to purchase their new car or truck. Customers will also find helpful information on how to get secure online credit approval for the car they deserve. DriveOne Autosales located at 130 Lincoln Hwy in Fairless Hills, PA, services vehicles for Auto Repair. Call (215) 547-6467 to book an appointment or to hear more about the services of DriveOne Autosales.



For further information on auto financing bad credit in Bucks County, visit http://www.driveoneautosales.com/.