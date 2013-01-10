DriveOne Autosales Is Now Making Car Loans Available for People with Bad Credit in 2013

Fairless Hills, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- DriveOne Autosales understands the need some people have for a new vehicle and how much bad credit auto loans in Philadelphia are needed in order to make this purchase. For this reason, DriveOne Autosales is now making bad credit car loans in Philadelphia in 2013 now available so people can get a pre-owned car for a good price from a dealer that they can trust.



Because DriveOne Autosales specializes in bad credit car loans, they are able to offer each of their customer’s fast approvals at very low rates. The DriveOne Autosales dealership is able to assist with financing for a new vehicle whether it is a car, truck, van or sedan they will be sure to get their customer the assistance they need promptly. Being a Buy Here/Pay Here dealership, DriveOne Autosales employs the best in car loan specialists that can assist first time buyers and those who have bad credit in achieving approval in an auto loan. The process is made very easy by the auto loan specialist in Bucks County, Trenton, and Philadelphia.



Because DriveOne Autosales uses a captive regional lender who has the ability to be more flexible and personable than a big bank people who have been turned down by other credit specialists will have an easier time. As long as the customer maintains payments in good standing their credit should go up, along with using three major credit bureaus they will be able to show each customer with bad credit car loans in Bucks County how their credit will improve.



About DriveOne Autosales

DriveOne Autosales, a Buy Here/Pay Here used car store, is a dealer in Bucks County, providing new and used cars, trucks and SUVs. The company proudly serves Fairless Hills PA, Bucks County, the entire Philadelphia metropolitan area and Trenton, NJ. The company website has been designed to provide customers with all of the necessary information to purchase their new car or truck. Customers will also find helpful information on how to get secure online credit approval for the car they deserve. DriveOne Autosales located at 130 Lincoln Hwy in Fairless Hills, PA, services vehicles for Auto Repair. Call (215) 547-6467 to book an appointment or to hear more about the services of DriveOne Autosales.



For further information on auto financing bad credit in Bucks County, visit http://www.driveoneautosales.com/.