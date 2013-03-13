Driveone Autosales Now Assists Customers with Bad Credit Scores, Getting Them Back on Their Feet in Time for Spring

Fairless Hills, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Driveone Autosales, a leading car dealership offering buy here pay here in Pa, now assists customers with bad credit scores. The dealership will provide drivers with the loan they need and have them make payments right on the spot. Driveone Autosales has been able to assist people who have had past troubles including bankruptcy, repossession, foreclosure and divorce. All of these troubles can cost an individual a lot of money and Driveone Autosales will help pay those bills and get him/her back on the road. To speak with a representative of Driveone Autosales, contact the dealership at 800-422-2886 or visit the dealership in person in Fairless Hills, Pa.



Not since the 1970’s, when Buy Here Pay Here services originated, has there been more of an economically challenged time for the savings and loan businesses of America. Due to the economic downturn of the past couple of years, Buy Here Pay Here has been the only stable areas of the Automobile Industry that has been able to thrive during this time. Being a part of the success of Buy Here Pay Here, Driveone Autosales will come out on top as the industry begins to stabilize in the future.



Customers of Driveone Autosales have not let their past credit experiences and financial downturn of the United States, stop them from getting good credit and being able to finance a vehicle. When it comes to buy here pay here in Trenton, NJ, Driveone Autosales can assist customers with all of their needs.



About Driveone Autosales

Providing customers with “Buy here pay here” in Pa., Driveone Autosales provides new and used cars, trucks and SUVs in many areas of Pennsylvania. The company proudly serves Fairless Hills PA, Bucks County, the entire Philadelphia metropolitan area and Trenton, NJ. The company website has been designed to provide customers with all of the necessary information to purchase their new car or truck. Customers will also find helpful information on how to get secure online credit approval for the car they deserve Driveone Autosales located at 130 Lincoln Hwy in Fairless Hills, PA, and helps to finance vehicles all over the area. Call (215) 547-6467 to book an appointment or to hear more about the services of Driveone Autosales.



For further information on auto financing bad credit in Bucks County, visit http://www.driveoneautosales.com/.