DriveOne Autosales Now Offering Affordable Service and Repairs

Fairless Hills, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- DriveOne Autosales will continue to offer affordable service and repairs at their service department in 2014. With a service department for regular maintenance across the street from the dealership and a collision center right next door, the best Buy Here Pay Here dealer in Philadelphia has all its customers’ bases covered. The fully qualified staff at DriveOne Autosales provides positive results and lasting repairs at prices any car owner can afford.



Customers can count on the DriveOne Difference when they come to DriveOne Autosales. This means the company is determined to make auto service affordable for everyone. While Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) certified technicians work on a vehicle, free local shuttle service is available to transport the owner to and from the service facility. DriveOne Autosales knows the last thing their busy clients want to do is wait around all day. Customers can schedule service during extended hours or Saturday appointments.



The DriveOne Autosales family is dedicated to setting themselves apart from other dealerships with the DriveOne Difference. Bringing Philadelphia a Buy Here Pay Here option, there are no middlemen or complications when buying a car at DriveOne Autosales. They offer a free extended warranty and free lifetime PA State Inspection. Service is available on any car, no matter where the driver purchased it.



Call 215-949-6909 for service and 215-949-2800 for the collision center today to schedule an appointment and get back on the road.



About DriveOne Autosales

Providing customers with “Buy here pay here” in Pa., DriveOne Autosales provides new and used cars, trucks and SUVs in many areas of Pennsylvania. The company proudly serves Fairless Hills PA, Bucks County, the entire Philadelphia metropolitan area and Trenton, NJ. The company website has been designed to provide customers with all of the necessary information to purchase their new car or truck. Customers will also find helpful information on how to get secure online credit approval for the car they deserve. DriveOne Autosales located at 130 Lincoln Hwy in Fairless Hills, PA, and helps to finance vehicles all over the area. Call 800-422-2886 to book an appointment or to hear more about the services of DriveOne Autosales.



For further information on auto financing bad credit in Bucks County, visit http://www.driveoneautosales.com/.