DriveOne Autosales Now Offering Poor Credit Auto Loans in Philadelphia This Summer

Fairless Hills, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- This summer, many people will want to hit the open road, taking cross-country trips to their favorite summertime destinations. Whether post-grads are meeting up with friends down the beach, or meeting up with family up the mountains, having poor auto credit can end plans quickly. That is why DriveOne Autosales, leaders in buy here pay here for Philadelphia, is pleased to announce they are now offering poor credit auto loans in Philadelphia all summer long.



In the past, DriveOne Autosales has been able to perform auto financing for people who have credit issues ranging from repossession, foreclosure, divorce, bankruptcy or need services for buy here pay here in PA. The company will help people living in Philadelphia and New Jersey with any credit situation. With their poor credit auto loans, customers will be free to roam the open road and drive to their favorite summertime destination.



With down payments as low as $299, any customer that walks through the dealership’s doors will be able to afford monthly payments. The company also offers programs that feature weekly payments, which can help people afford a new car. DriveOne Autosales is dedicated to assisting people with meeting their budget by offering affordable rates. DriveOne Autosales is here to help out people who have been turned away by other credit specialists. People who are able to maintain their weekly or monthly payments will find their credit improving over time.



About DriveOne Autosales

Providing customers with “Buy here pay here” in Pa., DriveOne Autosales provides new and used cars, trucks and SUVs in many areas of Pennsylvania. The company proudly serves Fairless Hills PA, Bucks County, the entire Philadelphia metropolitan area and Trenton, NJ. The company website has been designed to provide customers with all of the necessary information to purchase their new car or truck. Customers will also find helpful information on how to get secure online credit approval for the car they deserve. DriveOne Autosales located at 130 Lincoln Hwy in Fairless Hills, PA, and helps to finance vehicles all over the area. Call (215) 547-6467 to book an appointment or to hear more about the services of DriveOne Autosales.



For further information on auto financing bad credit in Bucks County, visit http://www.driveoneautosales.com/.