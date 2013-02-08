DriveOne Autosales Now Offers "the Drive One Difference" for All of Its Vehicles

Fairless Hills, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Being a Buy Here Pay Here in Philadelphia, DriveOne Autosales understands the difficulties that people can have when trying to buy a car with bad credit that will last. DriveOne Autosales wants to help and now offers “The Drive One Difference”.



The Buy Here Pay Here in Trenton NJ and “The Drive One Difference” help get people a reliable car. All cars receive “The Drive One Difference” which includes a new inspection and are all Gold Check Certified. All Cars receive a free extended warranty, a free lifetime PA State Inspection, a complete ASE Certified repair facility, and collision center as well as a free shuttle service in case the vehicle is in for a repair. This is given because of the confidence that DriveOne Autosales has in all of the calls that they sell.



Also included in “The Drive One Difference” is also the cars first lube, oil and air filter changes free of cost. Visit DriveOne Autosales today to check out their current inventory.



About DriveOne Autosales

As a Philadelphia buy here pay here company, DriveOne Autosales provides new and used cars, trucks and SUVs in many areas of Bucks County, PA. The company proudly serves Fairless Hills PA, Bucks County, the entire Philadelphia metropolitan area and Trenton, NJ. The company website has been designed to provide customers with all of the necessary information to purchase their new car or truck. Customers will also find helpful information on how to get secure online credit approval for the car they deserve. DriveOne Autosales located at 130 Lincoln Hwy in Fairless Hills, PA, services vehicles for Auto Repair. Call (215) 547-6467 to book an appointment or to hear more about the services of DriveOne Autosales.



For further information on auto financing bad credit in Bucks County, visit http://www.driveoneautosales.com/.