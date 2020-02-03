Driver Alert Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on Driver Alert Systems Market (Alert Type - Steering & Seat Vibration, Sound Alert, and Other Alert Types; Component - Cameras, Sensors, and Other Components; Vehicle Type - Passenger Vehicles, and Commercial Vehicles; Supplier - OEMs, and Aftermarket): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025



Driver drowsiness has been one of the major causes of road accidents and can lead to severe physical injuries, deaths and significant economic losses. Fatigued and drowsy drivers suffer from extended reaction times thus fail to prevent crashes as they are less alert. Driver Alert System reduces the chance of accidents, both fatal and non-fatal as these systems are designed to detect the telltale signs of a drowsy or fatigued driver. The basic driver alert system is mounted to the driver's head and sounds an alarm when the driver tilts his head.



Infinium Global Research (IGR) has expressed that adequate sleep and proper education on the dangers of drowsy driving can prevent a catastrophic accident but the reality is that drowsy and impaired drivers get behind the wheel every day and this is where driver alert systems fill in and have become indispensable gradually. Some of the driver alert systems use complex algorithms to differentiate between intentional movements and the sort of drifting and jerky steering typically associated with a fatigued driver thus preventing fatal accidents. The most common form offers a front-facing video camera that is mounted so that it can track both left and right-hand lane markings. Some driver alert systems monitor driver by looking drooping eyelids, slackened facial muscles to detect signs of drowsiness.



IGR research analysts reveal that in recent years companies operating in the driver alert systems are increasingly focusing on developing a system that will provide real-time insights related to blinking patterns of drivers in order to reduce road accidents that have been increasing at a steady pace. For instance, forward collision warning that detects a potential collision and provides a warning to the driver and this technology has been recommended by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).



Rear automatic braking that detects a potential rear collision and automatically engages the brakes if a crash is imminent. Rearview video system or back up camera that too has been recommended by NHTSA. This system provides the driver with a clear view directly behind the vehicle. Furthermore, 20 other automakers have announced that Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) will be included in all the new passenger vehicles by 2022.



The report on driver alert systems published by IGR concludes that automakers are adopting driver alert systems to gain a competitive advantage and offer product differentiation in addition to developing safer vehicles. For instance, the latest technologies launched driver alert system by the OEMs is Driver Alert Control, Fatigue Detection System, and Driver Monitoring System while aftermarket driver's alert systems include Anti Sleep Pilot, Takata SafeTrak, and Nap Zapper. Nap Zapper is the most common aftermarket solution, the driver can wear on his head and used to detect specific movements of the driver and responded by a loud alarm.



