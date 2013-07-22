Driver Assistance Systems Market Is About to Reach 108.6 Million Units by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- The report, "Driver Assistance Systems Market, By Types [Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Departure Warning (LDWS), Park Assist, Drowsiness Monitor, Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Night Vision, Tire Pressure Monitoring (TPMS), Adaptive Front Lighting], By Technology [Ultrasonic, Image, RADAR, LIDAR, Infrared (IR)] & Geography: Global Trends and Forecast to 2018" defines and segments the global driver assistance market with analysis and forecasting of the global volume and revenue.



Browse:



- 127 Market Data Tables

- 46 Figures

- 357 Pages and in-depth Table Of Content on "Driver Assistance Systems Market".



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/driver-assistance-systems-market-1201.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.



Europe - a region with maximum business for driver assistance system



Europe and North America are the leading regions for the invention and implementation of the advanced technologies. These regions not only accept the technologies but also adopt them at a high rate.The driver assistance technologies not only help in meeting the stringent safety and environmental regulations but also aid to the vehicle as well as road safety. There are various automakers such as Audi, BMW, Volkswagen, Volvo, and others have launched their vehicles equipped with various types of driver assistance systems. Due to mandatory application of TPMS in Europe in passenger cars by 2014 and mandatory application of LDWS on HCV by 2015, have increases the demand for driver assistance system in Europe. Safety norms are not only reason for their high growth; growing personal safety concerns are also playing an important role in the demand for driver assistance system in passenger cars.



Asia-Pacific region to witness highest growth for driver assistance systems



Asia-Pacific is the largest passenger cars manufacturing region in the world, estimated to produce more than 37 million passenger cars in 2013, and growing with a CAGR of 8.56% for the next five years. In terms of driver assistance systems,the region also becomes an important market considering near future growth trends in vehicle demand, improving lifestyle, and changing buyer’s preferences. Driver assistance systems will be in demand because of their importance in the congested traffic of highly populated Asia-Pacific countries. Number of Asian passenger car producers such as, Toyota, Nissan, Honda, Hyundai/Kia, etc., are offering driver assistance systems in their cars. In next few years, many countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, etc. are in a process of making few driver assistance systems mandatory in passenger cars, hence the market is anticipated to grow with a promising growth rate in next five years.



North America - Growing with a steady pace



North America is the fourth largest manufacturer of passenger cars in the world with 6.6 million units of passenger cars produced in North America. The driver assistance Systems market in North America is rising with a steady pace, and due to the mandatory application of TPMS in the passenger cars in U.S. it is the largest driver assistance system to be sold in North America. In next few years, there will few more additions in this, as studies are going on on the implementation of few other systems such as ACC and LDWS. The passenger car manufacturers such as Ford, General Motors, Chrysler, Toyota, Honda, etc. are also offering other driver assistance system as an option in theirvarious models ofthe passenger cars. The future of driver assistance system in North America is on a high note due to stringent safety & environmental regulation and buying pattern of the people of North America.



The report covers global driver assistance system market in terms of volumes of installations (thousand units) and revenue ($million) across regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (ROW). It explains qualitative and quantitative aspects of driver assistance systems with respect to its types and technology used in it. The report briefly explains the driver assistance systems market on the basis of geography, types, and technology from year 2013 to 2018.



The report also shows an overview of the technical as well as other important aspects of driver assistance system market. It includes an analysis of the value chain, Porters’ five forces analysis, the competitive landscape, and company profiles. In addition to this, 22 key players in the market have also been profiled.



Buy a copy of this Report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=1201



Download Free Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=1201



Browse related reports to Automation and Process Control Market



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals; including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, telecommunications and IT, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, aerospace & defense.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304 Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com