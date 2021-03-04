Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- The Global Driver Monitoring Systems Market is projected to reach USD 2.39 billion in 2027. The continual development in automotive electronics sensors application and technology, the rising concern for road accidents, increasing demand of automation in automobiles, and drivers' consistency while in long journey for the commercial vehicles especially are boosting the demand of Driver Monitoring Systems market.



Higher usage of the components like camera and sensors which monitor the alertness of the driver as well as checks his or her level of vigilance, health, current state and warns the driver a signs of drowsiness or distraction is monitored, are the primary growth propellers for this market. Additionally, growing usage of DMS for driver identification and control functions using the eyes will contribute to more safety and better intuitive use of the new generation of driver assistance functions and help grow the market remarkably.



The research takes a closer look at prominent factors driving the growth rate of the prominent product categories across major geography. Furthermore, the study covers a lot of the sales, gross margin, consumption capacity, spending power and customer preference across various countries. The report offers clear indications how the Driver Monitoring Systems market is expected to witness numerous exciting opportunities in the years to come. Critical aspects including the growing requirement, demand and supply status, customer preference, distribution channels and others are presented through resources such as charts, tables, and infographics.



The report on the Driver Monitoring Systems market gives an in-depth statistical analysis to examine the fastest growing sectors in the market while speculating the demand and supply, consumption power, spending capacity and distribution channel globally. The report identifies the overall growth in the import and export and derives the future trends that the industry might witness. The study also applies primary and secondary research methods to assess the annual and financial performance of the top vendors and insights from market leaders.



The researcher also discusses the recent trends and developments including joint ventures, collaborations, investments, product launches and acquisitions and mergers constitute a substantial part of the research on the Driver Monitoring Systems market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The report will empower companies to understand the opportunities, adapt to their consumer demands, needs, and concentrate on their best end-users.



Further key findings from the report suggest

An Israel based company called Eyesight Technologies makes use of embedded computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in order to provide the driver monitoring capabilities. The company`s driver monitoring solutions called 'Drive Sense' tracks down the head position of the driver, eye blink rate, gaze vector, and other visual attributes in order to detect distraction or any signs of drowsiness of the driver.

The driver monitoring system (DMS) market is anticipated to register significant growth in the Asia Pacific region. The increasing incidence of road accidents and rise in the popularity and demand for luxury cars are expected to generate new opportunities in the Asia Pacific market. Moreover, the technological developments in automobile ambitious countries such as Japan, India and China would foster the demand for driver monitoring system (DMS) in the region.

In January 2019, Eyesight Technologies, a company dealing in the AI computer vision, demonstrated its Driver Sense technology. This solution was awarded the Excellence award for promoting trade relations between Israel and Japan.

Key players in the market include Faurecia, Tata Elxsi, Aptiv PLC, Johnson Controls Inc, Magneti Marelli, Valeo, Continental, Bosch, Visteon, and Denso, among others.



Monitoring Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Driver State Monitoring

Drowsiness & Fatigue Monitoring

Drunk Driving Monitoring

Driver Alertness monitoring

Identity recognition monitoring

Other Driver state monitoring

Driver Health monitoring

Blood pressure monitoring

Body temperature monitoring

Pulse rate monitoring

Heart beat monitoring

Other Driver health monitoring



Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Interior Camera

Sensors

Biometric Sensors

Gas Sensors

Pressure Mats

Steering Angle sensors

Other Sensors

Other Components



Propulsion Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Electric Vehicles

Battery Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Gasoline Powered



Instrument Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Software

Hardware



Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Commercial vehicle

Passenger vehicle



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Driver Monitoring Systems market. This helps us to comprehensively analyze the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.



