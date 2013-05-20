DriverRecruiting.com Aims to Be a One Stop Shop for Trucking Jobs and Driver Recruiting Services

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Truck driving jobs aren’t for everyone. It takes a special personality to be a trucker as well as a commitment to long hours on the road.



Whether searching for a trucking job or interested in finding a better trucking job, one website aims to connect truck driving companies with expert drivers. That website is http://www.DriverRecruiting.com, a recruiter which offers a speedy application process and suggests drivers can begin receiving job offers in as little as 24 hours.



At DriverRecruiting.com, visitors will find a simple application form on the homepage. Anyone can fill out that form in order to begin seeking jobs nearby. Or, those who are more interested in browsing through jobs in their local area can select their state from a map listed towards the bottom of the page. The website lists hundreds of trucking companies that are currently hiring truckers across the country.



A spokesperson for DriverRecruiting.com explained how the application process works:



“Visitors can fill out a brief application form on our website. This form asks for standard contact information along with previous trucking experience. We accept truckers with any level of experience– including anywhere from 0 to 3 months of OTR experience to over 10 years. After we receive this information, we send it off to nearby trucking companies who are currently searching for employees. Applicants can expect to receive job offers over phone or email within just 24 hours of submitting an application.”



The goal of the site is to simplify the job searching process for both truckers and truck driving companies. Instead of forcing truckers to submit resumes and job data to dozens of different companies in their state, DriverRecruiting.com offers just a single contact form, after which that information is submitted to dozens of different businesses:



“We want to get trucking companies competing for the driver – not the other way around. We identify the most marketable qualities of a driver and highlight those qualities when we talk to the owners and operators of driving companies around the country.”



One part of the website that tends to attract a lot of visitors is the ‘most popular jobs’ section, where visitors can browse through a selection of some of the most popular trucking jobs available today. Popular trucking jobs are chosen based on their salary, location, and the company under which the job is listed.



Whether looking for a first driving job or trying to find a better job after years of industry experience, www.DriverRecruiting.com aims to be America’s number one online trucking job recruiting service.



About DriverRecruiting.com

DriverRecruiting.com is an online truck driver recruiting website that aims to connect truck drivers with companies that are currently hiring. After filling out the application form on DriverRecruiting.com, the website submits that information to truck driving companies across the country, and drivers can expect to receive job offers in as little as 24 hours. For more information, please visit: http://www.driverrecruiting.com