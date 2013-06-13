DriverRecruiting.com Aims to Be Internet's Number One Resource for Anyone Seeking Trucking Jobs

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- The right trucking job can be lucrative. Despite the long hours on the road, many trucking jobs pay incredibly well, earning a comfortable living for the driver and his family. But finding the perfect trucking job can be difficult, and it’s all too easy for a driver to get lured into a job that offers more work and less pay.



That’s a problem that http://www.DriverRecruiting.com seeks to instantly solve. DriverRecruiting.com is a trucking job finding resource. At the DriverRecruiting.com website, visitors will find a simple application form that will instantly give them access to hundreds of jobs. After filling out the application, truckers can expect to hear job offers from trucking companies in their area.



The application asks simple job-related questions, including the number of years of On The Road (OTR), experience as well as the current city where the driver lives. Applicants can also select which type of trucking job they would like, including jobs for company drivers, owner/operators, or even students.



Once the application is complete, the website promises to search through its database of trucking companies in order to find one that meets the needs of the applicant. The process is designed to get trucking companies competing for applicants, which means drivers may be able to find the high-paying trucking job with flexible hours that they have always wanted.



The trucker job application is the centerpiece of www.DriverRecruiting.com. But the site features more than just an application form. Along the top menu bar, visitors will find a job search button that they can use to browse through a selection of available trucking positions. Visitors simply select their state, license class, experience, and equipment type in order to find job postings in any part of the country.



And as a spokesperson for DriverRecruiting.com explains, the website also includes a blog where visitors can keep up to date on the latest industry news:



“We’re proud of the Driver Recruiting blog. We regularly upload articles about the incentives being offered by various trucking companies. One of the highest-viewed articles of the last few weeks, for example, has been a blog post which describes a $7500 signing bonus being offered to recent driving school graduates. We also upload blog posts about how to stay safe on the road as well as general interest articles about trucking.”



The website also features a recruiters’ section where trucking companies can sign up to post job offers. Whether seeking out a trucking job for the very first time or simply interested in browsing through local trucking job offers and incentives, DriverRecruiting.com aims to be the first place truckers stop when searching for jobs online.



About DriverRecruiting.com

DriverRecruiting.com is a job search website for truckers. The website allows drivers to view dozens of job offers in their local area, including job offers with cash bonuses and other incentives. For more information, please visit: http://www.driverrecruiting.com