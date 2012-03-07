Drivers Learn 10 Easy Ways to Save on Auto Insurance from Compare Auto Insurance Quotes

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2012 -- Most people consider themselves to be safe drivers. Paying attention to other drivers, obeying the majority of traffic rules, and avoiding hazardous situations.



But unfortunatelya large number of people will be involved in some kind of car accident this year. In fact, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 10 million auto accidents occur annually, making auto insurance a necessity, albeit an expensive one.



Luckily for drivers, there are numerous ways to save money on auto insurance.



For people searching for ways to lower their auto policy premium, CompareAutoInsuranceQuotes.org recently added a new article with 10 tips on how to get cheap auto insurance quotes. The site, which allows drivers to quickly compare multiple car insurance quotes at a time and in one location, aims to help people make informed decisions and save the optimum amount of money.



In the current economy, every dollar counts. And according to CompareAutoInsuranceQuotes.org, one of the easiest ways to save money is by making a few changes or updates to a person’s current auto insurance policy, thereby lowering their payment.



“Automobile insurance is a necessary expense for most people, and it tends to be one of the most expensive monthly bills in the stack,” said a representative from the site. “It is an expense that you inherit when you start driving, and one that will take hundreds or thousands of dollars from your paycheck each year for most of your life. The sad fact is that most safe drivers will pay much more in premiums than they will ever receive in benefits. With this in mind, imagine how much money you can save in a lifetime by shaving even a couple hundred dollars a year off your insurance bill.”



The new online guide to cheap auto insurance quotes provides 10 of the quickest ways for drivers to cut down on their current car insurance premium. A few of the featured suggestions include adding safety devices and anti-theft devices to a vehicle, raising the deductible, combining multiple auto insurance policies, taking advantage of association or membership benefits, and more.



CompareAutoInsuranceQuotes.org also allows visitors to simply enter their zip code to find car insurance providers in their area with the highest rating and offering the greatest savings.



For more information on how to save money on auto insurance, visit http://www.compareautoinsurancequotes.org/auto-insurance-quotes-10



About Compare Auto Insurance Quotes

CompareAutoInsuranceQuotes.orgaims to save drivers as much money as possible by allowing them to easily compare auto insurance quotes from the top-rated providers in their area. The website also features numerous informative sections with guides for drivers regarding all aspects of automotive insurance.