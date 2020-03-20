Data Bridge Market Research

Driving Apparel Market by Consumer Demand, Latest Trends & Top Manufacturers - PUMA SE, SCOTT Sports SA, Alpinestars S.p.A, Fox Racing, Adidas Group, Others

Driving apparel are thicker and heavier clothes that is specially designed to provide protection to the driver. Motorcycle jackets, gloves, helmets, shoes etc. are some of the driving apparels. There main aim is to avoid serious injuries and deaths. These are widely used in athlete and leisure clothes. Increasing prevalence for motorsports is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

 

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Driving Apparel Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are PUMA SE, SCOTT Sports SA, Alpinestars S.p.A, Fox Racing, Dainese S.p.A., Adidas Group, Columbia Sportswear Company, New Balance., Fila, UMBRO INTERNATIONAL, Ralph Lauren., Under Armour, Nike.

Global Driving Apparel Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 12.89 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.65 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.41% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing number of drivers worldwide is the major factor for the growth of this market.

The overviews, SWOT analysis and strategies of each vendor in the Driving Apparel market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.

Drivers and Restraints of the Driving Apparel market

Rising road safety worldwide is driving the growth of this market
Technological advancement and development is another factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Availability of substitute products at lower price is restraining the growth of this market
High price of the driving apparel is another factor restraining the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as PUMA SE, SCOTT Sports SA, Alpinestars S.p.A, Fox Racing, Dainese S.p.A., Adidas Group, Columbia Sportswear Company, New Balance., Fila, UMBRO INTERNATIONAL, Ralph Lauren., Under Armour, Nike.

Driving Apparel MARKET Segmentation:

By Product Type

 Clothing
 Footwear
 Protection Gear
Gloves
Helmets
Spine Guard
Other Protection Gears

By Material

 Leather
 Synthetic
 Natural Fiber

By Vehicle Type

 Two- Wheeler
 Four- Wheeler

By Application

 Athlete
 Leisure Sports

 

The report presents relevant data about the different dangers and difficulties looked by various stakeholders. With the proper utilization of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis, this market report has been structured. The Driving Apparel market report considers indispensable viewpoints about the key players in the market, for example, solid and feeble points of the contenders and examination of their techniques as for product and market.

To comprehend Driving Apparel market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Driving Apparel market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.
South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.
Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.
Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.
Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Driving Apparelare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2026

