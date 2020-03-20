Driving Apparel Market by Consumer Demand, Latest Trends & Top Manufacturers - PUMA SE, SCOTT Sports SA, Alpinestars S.p.A, Fox Racing, Adidas Group, Others

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Driving Apparel Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are PUMA SE, SCOTT Sports SA, Alpinestars S.p.A, Fox Racing, Dainese S.p.A., Adidas Group, Columbia Sportswear Company, New Balance., Fila, UMBRO INTERNATIONAL, Ralph Lauren., Under Armour, Nike.



Global Driving Apparel Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 12.89 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.65 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.41% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing number of drivers worldwide is the major factor for the growth of this market.



Drivers and Restraints of the Driving Apparel market



Rising road safety worldwide is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development is another factor driving the market growth



Market Restraints:



Availability of substitute products at lower price is restraining the growth of this market

High price of the driving apparel is another factor restraining the market growth



Competitive Analysis:



The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies.



Driving Apparel MARKET Segmentation:



By Product Type



Clothing

Footwear

Protection Gear

Gloves

Helmets

Spine Guard

Other Protection Gears



By Material



Leather

Synthetic

Natural Fiber



By Vehicle Type



Two- Wheeler

Four- Wheeler



By Application



Athlete

Leisure Sports







To comprehend Driving Apparel market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Driving Apparel market is analyzed across major global regions.



North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Driving Apparelare as follows:



History Year: 2013-2018



Base Year: 2018



Estimated Year: 2018



Forecast Year to 2026



Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:



Driving Apparel Manufacturers



Driving Apparel Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers



Driving Apparel Subcomponent Manufacturers



Industry Association



Downstream Vendors



