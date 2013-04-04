Driving Human Resource Management in Afghanistan

Secuacus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Enterprenuer.com states that on one of its articles published about business in Afghanistan highlights the fact that its booming market is once in a lifetime opportunity. Although moving into the Afghan market poses challenges, with the right synergies firms can help boost its economy and open doors for many more business opportunities. OrangeHRM Inc. has been studying this market in the past couple of years with an aim to introduce the world’s most popular open source HR management system. OrangeHRM has partnered with First Rate Afghanistan, a pioneer in IT services in the country in its quest.



First Rate Afghanistan’s General Manager, Dave McCoy, says, “We believe our partnership with OrangeHRM is a great opportunity to offer the emerging markets in Afghanistan with a reliable, proven HR management system. It is a great opportunity for First Rate Afghanistan and we are very proud to be a part of the OrangeHRM team. We believe OrangeHRM Afghanistan will be the leading HR Solution for Afghanistan's rapidly growing market."



OrangeHRM noticed a strong presence in the emerging Afghan community that was represented by the large number of downloads of their open source solution and registrations for the cloud solution, OrangeHRM Live. This seemed to be the perfect opportunity to branch into the Afghan market and join with First Rate Afghanistan, since both companies share a vision of proving the highest quality software and the best IT solutions to clients.



Last year OrangeHRM worked on a project in Afghanistan to translate its Admin & PIM modules to the local language Dari, while changing the orientation from right to left. The calendars of the system were also changed to the Hijiri.



CEO of OrangeHRM, Sujee Saparamadu, said, “We look forward to working with First Rate Afghanistan thereby obtaining Afghan representation with the knowledge of the local culture, legislation and safety requirements. First Rate has ample experience in the local market that will enable our experts to work with theirs to bring out localized solutions to all sectors in the Afghan market."



Open source business models have been embraced throughout the world and statistics from OrangeHRM Inc. on the Afghan user base proves that open source applications are supported and accepted. Research done by First Rate confirms the need for an affordable and localized human resource management software in a post war economy, that has great potential and is on its way to be one of the world’s fastest growing economies.



About First Rate Afghanistan

First Rate Afghanistan is a leading software/technology company in Afghanistan, which strives to provide our clients and customers around the world with professional, reliable, and cutting edge technology solutions. It also develops software and web solutions to meet the market's demands. To know more about First Rate Afghanistan visit www.firstrate.af



About OrangeHRM

OrangeHRM Inc., located in Secaucus, NJ, is a highly flexible, emerging organization that specializes in affordable Human Resources Management (HRM), also known as Human Capital Management (HCM) for SME's. The open source OrangeHRM product suite includes an array of modules that provide personal information management (PIM), employee self-service (ESS), leave management, time and attendance tracking (PTO), performance evaluation and recruitment, all at no cost. OrangeHRM has been downloaded more than 700,000 times and has more than 1,000,000 users making it the leading open source HR software in the world. OrangeHRM also offers a subscription-based, hosted service that eliminates the need for installing and maintaining the product internally.



For Media Contact:

Company : Orangehrm

Manjula Fernando

manjula@orangehrm.us.com

www.orangehrm.com