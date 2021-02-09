Driving Recorder Market Key Players, Competitive Landscape, Growth, Statistics, Revenue and Industry Analysis Report by 2027 : Samsung, HP, Supepst, Garmin, Limtech

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- Driving recorders are the devices that are used by drivers in vehicles to save themselves from accidents. The driving recorder is also known by other names, including automotive drive recorder, digital video recorder, automotive recorder, car camera, etc. In fact, they are the kinds of camcorder devices. The driving recorder is majorly used in various activities, including enhancing the night vision, better parking techniques, and collecting critical and important pieces of evidence. The advanced computer vision algorithms are embedded in them, which enables them to takes out the useful data from images captured. This plays an important role in ADAS or advanced driver assistant systems.



Get a sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/968



Key participants include:

Samsung-anywhere, HP, Supepst, Garmin, Limtech, Philips, DOD, DEC, Eroda, E-Prance, Incredisonic, Auto-vox, Blackview, Jado, Papago, Careland, DAZA, MateGo, Newsmy, Kehan, Roga, Wolfcar



Market Drivers

The global driving recorder market is highly competitive. There are various factors affecting the rate of driving recorder sales at substantial rates. One such important factor is the innovation in sensors that are being utilized in cameras. This factor is boosting the market globally. Another important factor is the increment in auto sales. Furthermore, rising concerns about the security of streets are also propelling the market growth in various countries. The general population is paying more attention to the security system in the streets as compared to older times.



Product Outlook:

- Integrated DVD Driving Recorder

- Portable Driving Recorder



Application Outlook:

- Travel Monitoring

- Parking Monitoring

- Photography Entertainment

- Other



Request For Discount Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/968



Regional Landscape

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. In the region, the deals for the vehicles are strongly held among the various economies. The dashcam demands are also rising like never before. Rapid urbanization is another factor contributing to the market's growth in the coming years.



Table of content:

1 Driving Recorder Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Driving Recorder

1.2 Driving Recorder Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Driving Recorder Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

2 Global Driving Recorder Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Driving Recorder Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Driving Recorder Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)



3 Global Driving Recorder Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Driving Recorder Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Driving Recorder Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)



4 Global Driving Recorder Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Driving Recorder Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 United States Driving Recorder Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)



5 Global Driving Recorder Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Driving Recorder Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Driving Recorder Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)



Continued…



Uses of this Report:

- This report gives an up-to-date view of the Global Driving Recorder Market

- Gives forecast with current market regulations put on the market and how it will affect the market's future.

- It provides a six-year forecast based on how the market is expected to grow

- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their prospects

- It provides a detailed analysis of changing competition dynamics and gives you a head start.

- It enables one to make better business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making meticulous findings for markets prospects.

- PESTEL analysis of the market in the five major regions.



To read more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/driving-recorder-market



Thank you for reading our report. For further query or inquiry, kindly get in touch with us and our team will ensure your requirements for the reports are met.



About Reports and Data:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City

NY 10005 United States

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



Related Report:

1. Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine Market Growth

2. Humectants Market Analysis

3. Protein Labeling Market Share 2020

4. Lead Acid Battery Market Growth

5. Image Recognition Market Size