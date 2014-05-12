Driving School Edinburgh Cuts Cost of Learning to Drive

Edinburgh, Scotland -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Individuals looking for Driving Lessons in Edinburgh now have the amazing opportunity to learn from the best in the business. Catz-i.com is an exclusive Driving School that has returned to Edinburgh after a 2 year break and addressing the rise in demand for qualified Instructors. The school brings in Teachers who are experienced, knowledgeable, patient and student focused.



The school has also been set up to help individuals Learn Driving on a budget. It is estimated that Catz-i.com helps save students an average of £270-£360, which is a huge saving when compared to what one normally has to be spend in order to get their Driving Licence. The unique training methods used by Catz-i.com are what make learning affordable here and the constant attention to student needs.



In addition to being the most preferred in terms of cost and curriculum, the school is listed among the top 5% schools for 1st time pass rates in the UK. This is big for a Driving School that is still young & in their 13th year. Driving Lessons in Edinburgh can be a fortune but, with Catz-i.com now being the lead Driving School, just about anyone regardless of their monetary constraints can experience world class training.



About Catz-i.com

Catz-i.com is a modern Driving School with teaching philosophies that follow a traditional outlook where the student remains to be the focus. In fact, the school was the first to introduce iPad's as the practical leaning tool for its learners. The school follows a rigorous selection and training process to hire Instructors and therefore, the quality of teaching is of the highest standard. It is a Driving School Edinburgh needs which is maintained to help students understand their role as potential drivers. For one on one driving lessons Edinburgh and more, you can visit the link, www.catz-i.com



Media Contact

Catz-i.com

Edinburgh

01875-819-117

davidson@catz-i.com