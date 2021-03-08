Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- The global driving simulator market is expected to reach a market size of USD 5.96 Billion by 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for driver simulators to enable novice driver to train and practice, and for driving tests to secure a driver's license are some key factors driving demand for car driving simulators. Growing adoption of simulators for vehicle testing, increasing investment by government and private investors, and rapid technological advancements in driver simulator technologies and related software and hardware are other key factors supporting revenue growth of the global driving simulator market.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, along with company profiling of key players involved in the global Driving Simulator market. The authors of the report make sure to equip readers with a thorough evaluation of the vendor landscape and inform them of the current and future changes that can be expected. The competitive analysis offered in the report inspects the market share, gross margin, product portfolio, consumption, market status, and technologies of leading players controlling a significant portion of the global Driving Simulator market.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Driving Simulator Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/547



Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Driving Simulator market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Driving Simulator market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Driving Simulator market growth worldwide?



Market Segments

The global Driving Simulator market has been categorized based on the product type, application, and region. Our expert analysts undertake a thorough assessment of all of the segments included in the report and analyze them based on their market share, revenue, market growth rate, and other vital factors. The segmentation allows the interested parties to determine sectors in the global Driving Simulator market with high growth prospects and understand the growth strategies adopted by leading segments during the forecast period.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Driving Simulator Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/547



Some Key Findings in the Report:

In February 2019, Adacel Systems Inc. became a part of Lockheed Martin's team through a subcontract to support Training Aids, Devices, Simulators, and Simulations (TADSS), Maintenance Program (ATMP).

Aircraft segment accounted for a relatively large revenue share in the global market in 2020. Rising adoption of simulation technology in the aviation sector is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment.

The market in Europe accounted for a major share in the global market in 2020. Key factors such as technological advancements, rising adoption of simulation technology in automotive sectors, and robust presence of key market players are driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are Cruden B.V., Cassidian, ECA Group, Tecknotrove Simulator System Pvt. Ltd., Adacel Technologies, L3 Technologies Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Anthony Best Dynamics Ltd., Mechanical Simulation Corporation, and Virage Simulation Inc.



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Training

Research and Testing



Transport Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Car

Truck and Bus

Train

Ships

Aircraft



Simulator Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Training Simulator

Compact Simulator

Full-Scale Simulator

Advanced Driving Simulator



End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Automotive

Customed build Simulator

Racing Simulator

Marine

Aviation

Rail



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/driving-simulator-market



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Driving Simulator Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Driving Simulator Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Million MT)

Chapter 6. Driving Simulator Market By End-Use Verticals Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Million MT)

Chapter 7. Driving Simulator Market Regional Outlook

Continued…