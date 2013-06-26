Driving Used Car Made Hassle Free Made Public by Sonoma's Used Card Dealer

Petaluma, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Searching for a pre-owned car is now made very accurate as recently announced by Credit Cars. The company is based in Petaluma, where they specialize in selling pre-owned cars that are in good conditions. Since 2002, the Petaluma used cars claimed to have extensive inventory of cars, truck and suv’s in all one roof. Customers needing automotive information can enjoy the most modern means access such information in the comforts of their homes or offices.



According to the official website, the company has exerted its full effort to address the customer’s needs when it comes to searching for second-hand cars. Although, the company is based in Petaluma, resident from the nearby areas can easily get accessed to the listed pre-owned cars through the company’s updated website.



As of press time, the Credit Cars Company published 45 pre-owned vehicles for the potential buyers to look at. The featured listing includes the following vehicle brands, 2002 Volkswagen Passat, 2005 Toyota Corolla, 2001 Mitsubishi Mirage, 2007 Mercury Montego, 2004 Mercury Mountaineer, 2002 Lincoln Tower Car, 2007 Kia Spectra and 2000 Ford Explorer.



In their official website, the company is also offering online loan application to potential buyers wanting to own any of the listed cars. Car financing through their finance department is one of the company’s trust to be of excellent service to its clients. “Potential buyers can save time and money, when they fill out the loan application online before coming to our lot” per the company’s advice.



Furthermore, the Petaluma car dealership, Credit Cars, also extends its service to residents who are looking for a per-owned car that is not in the inventory. In such a case, the company will try to look for the car that the potential client is looking for.



Although, the used car in Petaluma claimed to have great inventory, but the company is still extending its efforts and services to probing clients. Clients are requested to simply fill out the company’s form online and submit.



Credit Car is open from 8:30am – 7:00pm every Monday to Saturday and from 9:30am to 6:00pm during Sundays. The company is located at 1221 #A Petaluma Blvd N. Petaluma, California 94952 with a telephone number 707-766-7622 and official website at: http://www.creditcarsca.com/.