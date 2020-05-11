"Drizular: The Mystic Forest," a New 2D Adventure Fantasy Game, Launches on Kickstarter!

Richmond, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2020 -- Drizular: The Mystic Forest is a new 2D adventure game. Inspired by hits titles like World of Warcraft, Animal Crossing, and Stardew Valley, Drizular: The Mystic Forest challenges players to earn reputation points, learn to craft recipes, build combat items, decorate homes, and more. With unlockable quests, players are challenged to explore everything Drizular: The Mystic Forest has to offer, in time unlocking additional crafting materials, map areas, and rare crafting recipes while going head to head against rare beasts.



With a planned real-time component, Drizular: The Mystic Forest will have themed seasonal events, much like hits World of Warcraft and Animal Crossing, that deliver darker twists and combat challenges to test player abilities. Drizular: The Mystic Forest is being built with Unity. Animations, art, and other assets will be purchased from the Unity store with personal touches made by the creator, Jimmy Lee Mullins. Initially planned for release on Windows 10 and Android, later adaptions for Switch, Xbox, Stadia, and PS4 are expected.



Funds from the Kickstart campaign worldwide will be used to support Drizular: The Mystic Forest, including associated production costs, ahead of its expected release in early December 2020. The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/drizular/drizular-the-mystic-forest



Supporters around the world can back Drizular: The Mystic Forest by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $1. But for a pledge of $10 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including a mention in the game's credits. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Drizular: The Mystic Forest

Jimmy Lee Mullins of Richmond, Kentucky, is a long-long gamer, geek, husband, and father. Mullins, a fan of World of Warcraft since the Burning Crusade days, was inspired to create Drizular: The Mystic Forest as the next 2D fantasy adventure hit.



Contact:



Contact Person: Jimmy Mullins

Company: None

Address: Richmond

State: Kentucky

Country: United States

Phone: 2703193088

Email: highscorejimmy@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/drizular/drizular-the-mystic-forest