Presenting the DroiTAB by TelcoMerchants - Revealing a Range of Tablets

It is widely known that Android OS is an open source, with the code released out in the open, unlike some others, keeps the options open for betterment. All kinds of apps, games, and conveniences are downloadable. Further development of the OS is imminent, with the Android Open Source Project working on it assiduously. All one has to do is go to Google Play (which was previously known as the Android Market) and browse the free and paid apps. Downloading them is but a question of having enough space and it is done within a few clicks. This flexibility, as well as the smooth running of the operating system, has made it one of the most popular operating systems in the current market.



The genesis of the DroiTAB has been made possible by TelcoMerchants LLC registered in USA and Stitch Telecom Private Limited based in India, both of which contribute to the collective product launch and regional servicing on this global platform. The website http://www.telcomerchants.com is an affiliate blog which operates mainly to promote other e-commerce ventures and online businesses which have telecom products. It mainly is an aggregator and facilitates marketing of telecom products. It offers weekly or daily deals in electronic gadgets and also hosts VoIP coupons. It will also soon be incorporating a section for B2B aspirants in the telecom domain.



People who are looking for a smart, sleek tablet computer that is super fast in all its applications can always stop by at our India office in Gurgaon OR the USA office in New Jersey to check out the tab personally. “Companies which work on Android applications and are looking for collaboration can get in touch with us. We can talk about customization, for a minimum of 1000 units”, states the spokesperson of TelcoMerchants.



The best selling 7-inch Tablet, DroiTAB D01 is available in black and white and comes with a superior capacitive screen. This form of a touch screen reacts only to the tap of fingertips and not to other hard or soft objects. Browsing different pages, menus and making selections which highly pointed accuracy is now very easy. The processor is a Cortex A9 1GHz with 512 MB of RAM and 4GB of internal memory. Connectivity is comparable with the best tablets in the market, being Wi-Fi enabled with one USB port, one mini USB port, a port for HDMI output and even a 3.5 millimeter stereo headphone jack. Interfacing the tab to a dongle or Ethernet cable should not be a problem at all.



The Tab comes with a set of standard accessories inside the box for charging and a USB cable. Other accessories like a stylus and keyboard case can be bought separately according to the measurements of the tablet. It is available in 7 inch, 8 inch, 9.7 inch and 10.1 inch versions. The DroiTAB is powered by a rechargeable Lithium battery and there is also a power cable. The 800 x 480 pixel resolution gives a sharp image and excellent clarity. Speakers and a microphone are available on the tab and there is also provision for a MicroSD slot.



The other models in their portfolio consist of 9.7 inch tab (with Dual Cameras), 10.1 inch Tabs, with higher resolutions and display. The 7-inch Tab with the in-built SIM-Card feature -GSM/EDGE (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz), is also releasing soon. One can check for pre-booking.



Last, but not the least, the company is offering an all-time discount to educational institutions. Students from schools and universities would be given the same discount if they approach separately. The limit is two tablets per student. A Student ID is a must to be able to avail this offer.



The 7th edition of the CMAI India International Communications Fair 2012 starts at Delhi, India where huge numbers of consumer electronics and digital devices from international markets are displayed. We welcome the attendees at the 7th CMAI, scheduled to happen on 14th and 15th September, 2012 to check out the DroiTAB family.



