Drone Autopilot Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants UAVOS, PX4, Lockheed Martin

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Collins Aerospace (United States), UAVOS Inc. (United States), UAV Propulsion Tech (United States), Northwest UAV (United States), Unmanned Systems Source (United States), PX4 (United States), Prioria Robotics (United States), Lockheed Martin (United States), Embention (Spain) and MicroPilot (Canada).



Scope of the Report of Drone Autopilot

Drone autopilot are used to perform entire surveillance and other mapping activities autonomously. It does not require manual remote control in certain cases. This drone autopilot are controlled by different platform. Operators of drone autopilot use ground control stations to set the parameters of the mission and the UAV autopilot directs the drone to complete the task. Drone autopilot provides complete integrated avionics solution. It is comprises of flight control processor, GPS receiver, inertial sensors, secondary compute module and datalink radio. Increasing demand for drone autopilot in military, defence, architecture and other industrial activities has impacted on the market in positive manner.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Computer Assisted, Manually Assisted), Application (Construction, Architecture, Agricultural & Crop Management, Military & Defence, Others), Platform (Ground-Based, Airborne, Sea-Based)



The Drone Autopilot Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

In December 2020, Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd has acquired Vayu (U.S.), Inc (Vayu). Vayu builds high-performance vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) hybrid propulsion-based, autonomous aircraft. Company has acquired portfolio of Advanced UAV autopilot software. It has further incorporated with Aerospace's US-1 drone. This has further created large medical, and other industrial opportunities



Market Trend

- Huge Demand for Artificial Intelligence based in Defence and Military



Market Drivers

- Rising Demand for Drone Autopilot in Mapping, Surveillance and Topology Activities

- Growing Several Industrial Adoptions for Drone Autopilot



Opportunities

- Rising Technological Advancements with Machines Learning has Created Growth Opportunities

- Increasing Industrial Infrastructure of Defence, Military and Architecture on Continue Basis



Restraints

- Huge Requirement of Investment



Challenges

- Lack of Knowledge and Resources in Emerging Countries



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



