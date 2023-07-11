Drone Defence System Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 : Kelvin Hughes, Dedrone, Grene Robotics

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Drone Defence System Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Drone Defence System market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Get Free Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of This Research @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/179565-global-drone-defence-system-market#utm_source=SBWireVinay



Major players profiled in the study are:

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (Israel) , Aaronia AG (Germany), Orelia SAS (France), Dedrone Inc., Smart Shooter Ltd. (Israel) , Kelvin Hughes Limited (United Kingdom) , Thales Group (France), Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. (United Kingdom), Grene Robotics (India) , Aselsan AS (Turkey)



Scope of the Report of Drone Defence System

Drone Defence System (DDS) is a system, weapon, or technology that detects, tracks, intercepts, and destroys attacking or hostile Drones that penetrate forbidden area. It has a drone library based on machine learning that automates the protection of airspaces from illegal drones. Aside from that, contemporary drone defence systems employ a variety of sensors, radars, and electro optic devices to detect drones. Active and passive countermeasures present in drone defence systems comprise of lasers, conventional kinetic systems such as guns, active electronic warfare suites, and counter drone deployment. Democratization of drone technology has made it cheaper for state as well as non-state actors to access advanced drones, thus posing a major security threat to the national security of several countries. Use of drones by terrorist organisations too has stimulated the increase in demand for drone defence system. North America and Asia Pacific are the two prominent markets of drone defence system.



In 2021, Grene Robotics, an India based company specialised in providing cutting edge Robots as a Service solutions and autonomous systems with help of ML and AI has announced launch of its autonomous drone defence dome known as Indrajaal. The defence system is designed against threats such as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), missiles and low flying targets autonomously. Grene Robotics may emerge as a major Indian player in anti-drone systems market.



In 2019, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., an Israel based multinational defense technology company has announced acquisition of Aeronautics Limited, which specialises in providing Unmanned Aerial Systems and advanced ISTAR systems. The acquisition deal is valued at USD 240 million. Further this can help them innovate and develop advanced drone and anti drone systems, which would help them consolidate their market standings.



The Global Drone Defence System Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Drone Mounting, Ground Station, Others), Technology (Identification & Detection {Light Sense, Acoustic, RF Sensing, ADS-B, Drone Surveillance Radar, Electro-Optics, Others}, Countermeasures {Laser Systems, Traditional Kinetic Systems, Electronic Systems, Counter Drones and Others}), End Use (Military, Commercial, Others), Drone Type (Tactical Drones, Special Purpose Drones, Strategic Drones, Others)



Market Opportunities:

- Mobile Drone Defence Systems will be high in Demand due to Drones Mobility Factor could be countered by Mobile Drone Defence Systems



Market Drivers:

- Surge in Drone Related Hostilities and Violence

- Increasing Use of Drones by Terrorist Organisations

- Advancement in the Technologies such as Missile and Anti-Ballistic Defence System has Stimulated Growth in the Drone Defence System



Market Trend:

- Ground Station and Laser Based Drone Defence Systems are rising in Popularity



What can be explored with the Drone Defence System Market Study?

- Gain Market Understanding

- Identify Growth Opportunities

- Analyze and Measure the Global Drone Defence System Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Drone Defence System

- Understand the Competitive Scenarios

- Track Right Markets

- Identify the Right Verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Have Any Questions Regarding Global Drone Defence System Market Report, Ask Our Experts@ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/179565-global-drone-defence-system-market#utm_source=SBWireVinay



Table of Contents

Global Drone Defence System Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Drone Defence System Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Drone Defence System Market Forecast



Finally, Drone Defence System Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=179565#utm_source=SBWireVinay



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Southeast Asia.