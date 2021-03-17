Drone Delivery Service Market Applications, Technology, Types, Recent Trends, Future Growth Analysis, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- The global Drone Delivery Service Market will be worth USD 9.51 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing usage of drones across commercial applications like food delivery and medical aids delivery is one of the key factors projected to fuel the growth of the drone delivery service market. Nations across regions like Asia Pacific and Europe are likely to be the new revenue-generating markets for unmanned aerial vehicles. Additionally, various exemptions approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to allow and commercialize the utilization of drones across several industries are also driving the growth of the drone logistics and drone transportation market.



There are various types of drones used by companies. Several companies have been trying to implement rotary-wing drones as a potential platform for logistics, thereby investing on them in this regard. As an example, Uber Eats made the details about their plans for food delivery via drones in October 2019 public. Capable of a total flight range of 18 miles and a round-trip delivery range of 12 miles Uber's VTOL (Vertical Take-off and Landing) drone comes equipped with rotating wings with six rotors which can travel up to eight minutes without any hassle. These kinds of technologies are likely to boost the growth of the drone delivery services market over the coming years.



The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Drone Delivery Service market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others.



Key participants include., FedEx, Amazon.com, Inc, Boeing, DHL International GmbH, Matternet, Inc., United Parcel Service of America, Zipline, Drone Delivery Canada Corp., Flirtey, Workhorse Group Inc. and Flytrex among others.



Research Report on the Drone Delivery Service Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:



Who are the dominant players of the Drone Delivery Service market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Drone Delivery Service market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Drone Delivery Service market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Drone Delivery Service market and its key segments?



Market Overview:



The report bifurcates the Drone Delivery Service market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Drone Delivery Service Market on the duration, range, package size, application, and region:



Duration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Short Duration (<25 kilometers)

Long Duration (>25 kilometers)

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Short Range (<25 kilometers)

Long Range (>25 kilometers)



Package Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

<2 kilograms

2-5 kilograms

>5 kilograms



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Food Delivery

Retail Goods Delivery

Postal Delivery

Medical Aids Delivery

Others



Regional Landscape section of the Drone Delivery Service report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.



The various regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Drone Delivery Service Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Drone Delivery Service Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing demand for faster delivery among consumers



4.2.2.2. Growing usage of affordable and light-pay load drones for product delivery by startups



4.2.2.3. Changes in regulatory framework in order to encourage drone delivery package



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Limited battery life and bandwidth of aerial delivery drones



4.2.3.2. Emerging economies have inappropriate infrastructure to support drone delivery operations



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Drone Delivery Service Market By Duration Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Duration Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Short Duration (<30 minutes)



5.1.2. Long Duration (>30 minutes)



Chapter 6. Drone Delivery Service Market By Range Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Range Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Short Range (<25 kilometers)



6.1.2. Long Range (>25 kilometers)



Chapter 7. Drone Delivery Service Market By Package Size Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



Continue…!



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.