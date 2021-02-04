Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- Drone delivery services have gained popularity with the massive demand growth for high-speed delivery and the need to reduce carbon emissions. The growing demand for drone logistics for the faster delivery of goods is a major driving factor for the market growth during the forecast period. The global drone delivery service market is projected to reach USD 9.51 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 44.2%, according to a recent report published by Emergen Research.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Drone Delivery Service Market at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/204



The report emphasizes the demands and ongoing trends of the global Drone delivery services market, more importantly, across the major regions of the market. Additionally, our analysts have included SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis in the report to offer a better understanding of the competitive spectrum of this ever-evolving industry. Moreover, the report sheds light on the cutting-edge expansion strategies adopted by the market contenders, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships & collaborations, new product launches, and brand promotions.



Top Key participants include., FedEx, Amazon.com, Inc, Boeing, DHL International GmbH, Matternet, Inc., United Parcel Service of America, Zipline, Drone Delivery Canada Corp., Flirtey, Workhorse Group Inc. and Flytrex among others.



Market Drivers



The growing demand for high-speed delivery will be the primary driving factor for market growth during the forecast period. Drones, being driven by batteries, have lesser carbon emissions, which reduces the impurities in the air and reduces the congestion on the roads, which happens in case of physical delivery of the good by a person. Moreover, with the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are focusing on contactless delivery, which is expected to boost the market demand during the forecast period.



Duration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Short Duration (<25 kilometers)

Long Duration (>25 kilometers)

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Short Range (<25 kilometers)

Long Range (>25 kilometers)



Package Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

<2 kilograms

2-5 kilograms

>5 kilograms



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Food Delivery

Retail Goods Delivery

Postal Delivery

Medical Aids Delivery

Others



More Insights on this report, Speak to Our Analyst: https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/204



Regional Analysis



North America is expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue due to the growing demand for the drone delivery service in the region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to follow the North American market in terms of revenue due to the growing demand for e-commerce and the region's logistics sector. China and Japan are expected to be the leading countries of the regional market due to the well-developed electronic industry in the countries.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Drone Delivery Service Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Drone Delivery Service Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing demand for faster delivery among consumers



4.2.2.2. Growing usage of affordable and light-pay load drones for product delivery by startups



4.2.2.3. Changes in regulatory framework in order to encourage drone delivery package



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Limited battery life and bandwidth of aerial delivery drones



4.2.3.2. Emerging economies have inappropriate infrastructure to support drone delivery operations



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Drone Delivery Service Market By Duration Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Duration Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Short Duration (<30 minutes)



5.1.2. Long Duration (>30 minutes)



Chapter 6. Drone Delivery Service Market By Range Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Range Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Short Range (<25 kilometers)



6.1.2. Long Range (>25 kilometers)



Chapter 7. Drone Delivery Service Market By Package Size Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



7.1. Package Size Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. <2 kilograms



7.1.2. 2-5 kilograms



7.1.3. >5 kilograms



Continue…!



Directly Purchase/Place an Order for a copy of this research report at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/204

Explore our related report from different Publications:



Desktop 3D Printer Market Size



Blue Hydrogen Market Share



Needle Coke Market Trends



Video Surveillance Market Growth



Light Weapons Market Analysis



Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Technology Market Business Opportunities



Bioremediation Market Key Players