Drone Insurance Market Is Thriving Worldwide : Allianz, Verifly, CoverDrone

Drones are defined as remotely piloted aircraft systems and are also known as unmanned air vehicles (UAVs). Since UVAs are operated remotely, there's no risk to passengers or crew. Nevertheless, drones present a significant risk to property and life on the ground in the event of an accident. Drones can crash due to faulty and inappropriate operation, mechanical defects as well as component failure. Losses and damages could involve bodily injury to humans and animals as well as buildings and other structures. As a result, the demand for drone insurance is gaining huge momentum in recent years.



Market Trend

- The Companies are Selling Insurance Products Online



Market Drivers

- The Growing Application of the UAVs for commercial purposes including Crop Science, Mapping, Filming, Photography and Surveillance

- The Growing Drone sector Worldwide

- The Increasing Numbers of Drone Accidents Globally



Opportunities

- Completely New Market for Insurance Products

- The Emerging Demand from Developing Countries



Restraints

- Lack of Awareness May Restraint the Growth



The Global Drone Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by End Users (Construction, Commercial Photographers, Law enforcement, Fire and rescue, Media & Entertainment, Agriculture and conservation, Retail & Logistics Companies, Others), Coverage Type (Liability Coverage, Hull Damage, Theft Coverage, Loss or Flyaway Coverage, Payload Coverage, Personal Injury Coverage, Ground Equipment Coverage, Others), Pricing (Hourly, Monthly, Annually), Drone Type (Civilian, Commercial)



