Allianz SE (Germany), Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland), American International Group (AIG) (United States), CoverWallet, an Aon company (United States), Global Aerospace (United Kingdom), Driessen Assuradeuren (Netherlands), ProSight Specialty (United States), Verifly (United States), SkyWatch Insurance Services, Inc. (United States), CapriCMW (Canada), Lloydâ€™s (United Kingdom), CoverDrone (United Kingdom)



Brief Overview on Drone Insurance:

Drones are defined as remotely piloted aircraft systems and are also known as unmanned air vehicles (UAVs). Since UVAs are operated remotely, there's no risk to passengers or crew. Nevertheless, drones present a significant risk to property and life on the ground in the event of an accident. Drones can crash due to faulty and inappropriate operation, mechanical defects as well as component failure. Losses and damages could involve bodily injury to humans and animals as well as buildings and other structures. As a result, the demand for drone insurance is gaining huge momentum in recent years.



Market Drivers:

- The Growing Application of the UAVs for commercial purposes including Crop Science, Mapping, Filming, Photography and Surveillance

- The Growing Drone sector Worldwide

- The Increasing Numbers of Drone Accidents Globally



Market Trends:

- The Companies are Selling Insurance Products Online



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



this report will give you an undeniable point of view on each and every truth of the market

