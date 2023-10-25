NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Drone Insurance Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Drone Insurance market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2023 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Allianz SE (Germany), Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland), American International Group (AIG) (United States), CoverWallet, an Aon company (United States), Global Aerospace (United Kingdom), Driessen Assuradeuren (Netherlands), ProSight Specialty (United States), Verifly (United States), SkyWatch Insurance Services, Inc. (United States), CapriCMW (Canada), Lloydâ€™s (United Kingdom), CoverDrone (United Kingdom),.



Drones are defined as remotely piloted aircraft systems and are also known as unmanned air vehicles (UAVs). Since UVAs are operated remotely, there's no risk to passengers or crew. Nevertheless, drones present a significant risk to property and life on the ground in the event of an accident. Drones can crash due to faulty and inappropriate operation, mechanical defects as well as component failure. Losses and damages could involve bodily injury to humans and animals as well as buildings and other structures. As a result, the demand for drone insurance is gaining huge momentum in recent years.



On 20 Jan 2016, Canadian insurer Intact Insurance has launched drone insurance for its commercial lines customers. This Unmanned Air Vehicle (UAV) coverage caters specifically to small and medium-sized businesses in Canada that currently use or plan to use drones to complement their business operations.



Influencing Market Trend

- The Companies are Selling Insurance Products Online

Market Drivers

- The Growing Application of the UAVs for commercial purposes including Crop Science, Mapping, Filming, Photography and Surveillance

- The Growing Drone sector Worldwide

- The Increasing Numbers of Drone Accidents Globally

Opportunities:

- Completely New Market for Insurance Products

- The Emerging Demand from Developing Countries



Analysis by End Users (Construction, Commercial Photographers, Law enforcement, Fire and rescue, Media & Entertainment, Agriculture and conservation, Retail & Logistics Companies, Others), Coverage Type (Liability Coverage, Hull Damage, Theft Coverage, Loss or Flyaway Coverage, Payload Coverage, Personal Injury Coverage, Ground Equipment Coverage, Others), Pricing (Hourly, Monthly, Annually), Drone Type (Civilian, Commercial)



The regional analysis of Global Drone Insurance Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



On 27 April 2018, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) has partnered with Israel-based drone safety systems company ParaZero to offer its drone-safety products to insureds and help them manage risks involved with the operation of drones. This partnership is scheduled for initial roll out in the U.S. market followed by other regions where AGCS insures unmanned aircrafts; pricing incentives and preferential conditions will be offered for those using ParaZero products.



