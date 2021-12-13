Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Is Projected to Reach at a CAGR of 21.01% from 2022 to 2027

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2021 -- The drone logistics and transportation market is estimated to be USD 11.20 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 29.06 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 21.01% from 2022 to 2027. Increasing demand for faster delivery in the logistics industry is expected to fuel the growth of the drone logistics and drone transportation market. Military forces are also exploiting the use of drones to resupply soldiers with equipment, spares, food, and ammunition in the battlefield.



By drone, the freight segment is expected to be the largest contributor in the market during the forecast period.



The drone logistics and drone transportation market has been segmented on the basis of solution, sector, drone, and region. Based on drone, the market has been further segmented into freight drones, passenger drones, and ambulance drones. Freight drones are further segmented into <10kg (delivery drones) and >10kg (cargo drones). The <10kg (delivery drones) sub segment is expected to lead freight drones segment owing to the high demand for drones for first mile and last mile deliveries.



Commercial segment is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Based on sector, the drone logistics and drone transportation market has been segmented into military and commercial. The commercial segment is expected to lead the drone logistics and drone transportation market during the forecast period. This segment's large market share is attributed to the large number of deliveries in the logistics industry, especially in the e-commerce sector.



By solution, the shipping segment is expected to be the largest contributor in the market during the forecast period.



Based on solution, the drone logistics and drone transportation market has been segmented into warehousing, shipping, infrastructure, and software. The shipping segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing investment in the R&D of drones for package delivery.



North America is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Based on region, the drone logistics and drone transportation market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The market in North America is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of drones for package delivery by companies such as Amazon, DHL, and UPS.



Key Market Players



Some of the major companies operating in the drone logistics and drone transportation market include PINC Solutions (US), CANA Advisors (US), Drone Delivery Canada (Canada), DroneScan (South Africa), Hardis Group (France), Infinium Robotics (Singapore), Matternet (US), and Workhorse Group (US). The strategy of new product launch has been majorly adopted by the leading players in the drone logistics and drone transportation market from 2014 to 2018. Bandwidth issues and limited battery life of drones act as key challenges to the growth of the drone logistics and drone transportation market.