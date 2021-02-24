Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Drone Logistics and Transportation Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Drone Logistics and Transportation Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Major Players in This Report Include, Pinc Solutions, Cana Advisors, Drone Delivery Canada , Dronescan, Hardis Group, Infinium Robotics , Matternet, Workhorse Group , Skycart, Skysense,



Drone Logistics and Transportation Overview:

Drones are used for different applications including security monitoring, surveying hazardous locations, among others. However, they can also be used for the transportation of good and logistics from one place to another. They are used as part of assembly lines to rapidly transport packages, loading trucks, cargo ships, among others. Most of the leading companies such as Google and Amazon are rapidly using drones to reduce the delivery time. Delivery drones come in different sizes as per the applications. These drones are drone vehicles or cargo drones to modified surveillance drones that can be used to automate the logistics components of stocking as well as handling inventory. Furthermore, the companies are engaged in supply chain operations are deploying drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) to serve in a wide variety of roles. The drone logistics and transportation has overcome traditional delivery tasks which were time-consuming and labor-intensive. The drone logistics and transportation is highly efficient, less expensive, and significantly improving worker safety when deployed properly.



Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Segmentation: by Sector (Commercial, Military), Drone (Freight Drones {<10kg (Delivery Drones), >10kg (Cargo Drones)}, Passenger Drones, Ambulance Drones), Solution (Warehousing, Shipping, Infrastructure {Ground Control Station, Charging Stations, Vertiports/Landing Pads}, Software {Route Planning, Inventory Management, Live Tracking})



Frequently Asked Questions:

- What are the major trends in the market?

Improved Inventory Management with Drone Technology

More Environmentally-Friendly Logistics Management



- Who are the top players in the market?

- What is the key market driver?

Demand for Faster Delivery of Goods

Investments in the Drone Delivery Market

High Demand for Sophisticated Industry-Specific Analytical Solutions



- What are the key market restraints?

Bandwidth and Battery Life Concerns



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.



