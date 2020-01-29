Drone Package Delivery Market - Opportunities and Challenges

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Drone Package Delivery Market by Solution (Platform, Infrastructure, Software, Service), Duration (<30 Minutes, >30 Minutes), Range (Short <25 Kilometers, Long >25 Kilometers), Package Size (<2KG, 2–5 KG, >5 KG), Region Global Forecast to 2030", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Drone Package Delivery Market is estimated to be USD 2.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 27.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 44.7% from 2023 to 2030.



The increasing demand for lowering carbon emissions and incorporation of advanced sense and avoid systems in aerial delivery drones are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of the drone package delivery market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for faster delivery and use of low-cost and light payload drones for product delivery by start-ups are also anticipated to drive the market growth.



Long Range (>25 kilometers) segment projected to witness higher CAGR from 2023 to 2030



Based on range, the drone package delivery market has been segmented into short range (<25 kilometers) and long range (>25 kilometers). The long-range segment is projected to grow at a higher rate than the short-range segment during the forecast period. Long-range aerial delivery drones can travel over 25 kilometers in a single charging and are used to deliver long-distance parcels and packages. There is a rising demand for carbon emission reduction across the globe, which, in turn, is projected to fuel the demand for long-range delivery drones during the forecast period.



>5 kilograms segment projected to grow at highest CAGR from 2023 to 2030



Based on package size, the market has been segmented into <2 kilograms, 2–5 kilograms, and >5 kilograms. The >5 kilograms segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Delivery drones with a load-carrying capacity of over 5 kilograms are mainly used to carry out on-demand package delivery of heavy products from warehouses to customers. Presently, these drones can fly for 120 to 180 minutes with a single charging. The rising focus on delivery drone OEMs to develop drones that can carry heavier packages is expected to fuel the growth of the >5 kilograms segment during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific drone package delivery market projected to grow at highest CAGR from 2023 to 2030



By region, the drone package delivery market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, especially in countries such as China and Japan, due to the growing demand for instant package delivery. Retail and E-commerce are the most dominant applications for the market in this region, followed by healthcare and pharmacy. China and Japan are the major countries in the Asia Pacific drone package delivery market and are leaders in the manufacturing of advanced delivery drones for commercial usage. In May 2018, Ele.me, China's leading food delivery platform, started the delivery of food by drones in the Shanghai region. It launched the food package delivery through drones for approximately 17 routes in Shanghai.



The drone package delivery market has been gaining traction over the past few years due to the presence of several established companies as well as start-ups. Some of the major market players include Amazon.com, Inc. (US), FedEx (US), United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (US), Boeing (US), DHL International GmbH (Germany), Matternet, Inc. (US), Zipline (US), and Flirtey (US).



