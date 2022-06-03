Drone Package Delivery Market Share, Industry Analysis, Recent Trends

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2022 -- The report on the drone package delivery market provides an analysis of the market from 2019 to 2030. It discusses industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the market, along with drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that influence the growth of the market.



The drone package delivery market is projected to grow from USD 228 million in 2022 to USD 5,556 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 49.0% from 2022 to 2030. The drone package delivery market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The rising trend of online grocery purchases in emerging economies such as India, China, South Korea, and Malaysia among others will drive the regional market growth in the upcoming years.



Based on range, the drone package delivery platform market has been segmented into short range (<25 kilometers) and long range (>25 kilometers). The short-range segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for instant package delivery. In addition, the approvals from FAA and other regulating authorities for the visual line of sight operations for the drone deliveries is driving the demand for short range segment.



Based on end-use, the drone package delivery service market has been segmented into food delivery, retail goods delivery, postal delivery, medical aids delivery, precision agriculture delivery, industrial delivery, weapon & ammunition delivery and maritime delivery. The medical aids delivery segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. In April 2021, Johnson & Johnson (US) used medical drones—essentially small 22-pound unmanned aircraft—to deliver HIV treatments. Specifically, the drones are delivering antiretroviral therapies provided by the Ugandan Ministry of Health to the people of the Kalangala islands in Africa. Zipline (US) has been delivering medical products via drones in African countries like Rwanda since 2016. In March 2022, Zipline completed delivery of 1 million COVID-19 vaccines by drones.



Based on operation mode, the drone package delivery market has been segmented into remotely piloted, partially autonomous, and fully autonomous. The fully autonomous segment is projected to have the highest CAGR in this segment. Fully autonomous delivery drones can be operated without a pilot. Earlier, remotely piloted and partially autonomous drones were used wherein the pilot had all or little control of aircraft operations and was controlling it from the ground stations. Currently, manufacturers are shifting from partially autonomous to fully autonomous due to the successful execution of operations carried out by partially autonomous drones. In March 2022, FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (US) and the world's largest express transportation company, teamed up with California Bay Area-based Elroy Air. The company is building the first end-to-end autonomous vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aerial cargo system. As a first of its kind agreement in the US, FedEx Express will develop plans to test Elroy Air's Chaparral autonomous air cargo system within the company's middle-mile logistics operations, moving shipments between sortation locations. This is the latest initiative from FedEx in its effort to explore and adopt emerging technologies across its networks.



The incorporation of IoT in aerial delivery drones has increased the application of these drones in the commercial sector. Manufacturers are making efforts to develop drones that carry onboard processors. These processors are expected to help drones collect information from various cloud services and link this information to base control centers for data mining. The incorporation of IoT has enabled the operation of drones from anywhere and from a range of devices.