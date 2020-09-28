Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- Drone Services Market will exhibit a CAGR of 41.34% during the forecast period and reach 67,430.7 million by 2026, and the market value as per 2018 was USD 4,233.9 million.



Fortune Business Insights™ in a recently published report, titled, "Drone service Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Type (Fixed-wing and Rotary-wing), By Application (Aerial Photography, Delivery & Pick up, Surveillance & Inspection, Data acquisition & Analytics, and Remote Sensing & Environment Monitoring), By End-use Industry (Agriculture, Homeland Security, Oil & Gas, Logistics, Infrastructure, Media & Entertainment and Others), and Regional Forecast,2019- 2026."



Drone Services Market Drivers and Restraint :

Increasing Number of Company Mergers and Acquisitions Will Aid Growth

The report includes several factors that have made an impact on the growth of the market in recent years. It highlights a few of the major industry developments of recent times and further discusses how these developments have influenced market growth. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions has made a huge impact. In September 2017, Unilever announced that it plans to acquire Carver Korea. The company possesses an attractive range of skin care products and is based in South Korea. Unilever's acquisition of Carver will bode well for the global market in the foreseeable future.



List of Significant Manufacturers Drone Services Market are:

- Aerodyne Group.

- Cyberhawk

- Hemav

- Matternet

- Measure

- Sky-Futures

- Skylark Drones

- Terra Drone

- Verity Studios

- Zipline



Regional Analysis-

Existing Drone Manufacturers to Augment Growth in North America

The market in North America generated a revenue of USD 1,464.9 million and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the presence of prominent market players and OEMs. Moreover, the growing deployment of drones in military operations will encourage healthy growth of the market in North America. Asia Pacific is predicted to hold the largest share in the market owing to the demand for commercial drone services in India and China. The presence of Terra Drone, Skylark Drone and Australian UAV will further create opportunities for the market in Asia Pacific. The increasing investment in infrastructure, construction and logistics sector will spur opportunities for drone services market in the Middle East in the forthcoming years.



Competitive Landscape:

Introduction of Drone Solutions by DroneDeploy to Foster Growth

DroneDeploy, a leader in cloud-based drone software services announced the launch of a single program for all drone operations. The company unveiled automated drone fleet management, enhanced workflow integrations, a low-altitude inspection mode, and advanced analytic capabilities in the launch. The initiation of innovative drone solutions by DroneDeploy will stimulate healthy growth of the market during the forecast period owing to the one stop solutions for all drone operations. Furthermore, DroneDeploy Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Mike Winn, said in a statement, "Today's product launch is a reflection of the demand from our customers for a complete enterprise-grade drone operating system. We have customers with fleets of 100+ drones looking for a single enterprise platform for their entire drone program, and we believe this launch will reshape how they manage their drone operations and data.



Some of the key industry developments in the Drone Services Market Include:

Jul 2019: DroneDeploy, headquartered in California, the U.S. announced launch of single enterprise solution platform for all drone operations. This will enhance work flow, integration of data analytics and inspection mode.

February 2018: PrecisionHawk, Inc. headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S., announced the acquisition of Uplift Data Partner. The Uplift is specialized in inspection services to the construction and building information management (BIM) and real estate.



