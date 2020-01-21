Drone Software Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2026

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- Drone Software Market:



Executive Summary



Global Drone Software Market is valued approximately at USD 4.60 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 27.63 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Drone software is gaining momentum across many industries and also generating humongous investment opportunities. Also, the drone software is majorly used in rescue missions, surveillance, photography, rescue missions and man-made disaster management and entertainment. Further, rising use of drone in commercial and military applications and growing capital investment in drone software has led the adoption of drone software across the forecast period. For Instance: The US military has allocated a total fund of $4.61 billion in FY17 for development and procurement of new drones as per Department of Defense Fiscal Year 2017 budget. Further, in the year 2018, as per Department of Defense Fiscal Year 2018 budget, the military spending in the drone is set to increase by approx. 33% and would reach $6.97 billion. Through this budget, the government of United States can reduce its defense and military risks. Therefore, high investments in drone are expected to enhance the research and development activities to develop VTOL drones. As a result, the adoption of drone in military sector would increase globally. However, vulnerability to hacking is beholding the confidence of industries towards purchase of Drone software globally.



Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4720301-global-drone-software-market-size-study-by-application



The regional analysis of global Drone Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America dominates the Drone Software market. Factors such disruptive technologies used in drone software industry are transforming the way and helping the companies to gain competitive advantage. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing market region during the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing focus on the manufacturing of commercial drones at low cost and innovations in technology would create lucrative growth prospects for the Drone Software Market across Asia-Pacific region.



Major market player included in this report are:

Airware, Inc.

3D Robotics

Dreamhammer Inc.

Drone Volt

Dronedeploy Inc.

ESRI

Pix4D

Precisionhawk Inc.

Sensefly Ltd.

Skyward Io



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Application:

Control and Data Capture

Image Processing

Analytics



By Architecture:

Open Source

Closed Source



By Offering:

Desktop Software

App-Based Software



By Platform:

Military

Commercial



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Global Drone Software Market Definition and Scope



Chapter 3. Global Drone Software Market Dynamics



Chapter 4. Global Drone Software Market: Industry Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Drone Software Market, by Application



Chapter 6. Global Drone Software Market, by Architecture



Chapter 7. Global Drone Software Market, by Offering



Chapter 8. Global Drone Software Market, by Platform



Chapter 9. Global Drone Software Market, Regional Analysis



Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence



Chapter 11. Research Process



Continuous…



For further information on this report, visit - https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4720301-global-drone-software-market-size-study-by-application



Contact Us:



NORAH TRENT



Partner Relations & Marketing Manager



sales@wiseguyreports.com



www.wiseguyreports.com



Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)



Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)