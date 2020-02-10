Drone Software Market Set for Rapid Growth Anticipated to Grow at 25% CAGR from 2019 to 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2020 -- Recent report on 'Global Drone Software Market' has been updated thoroughly and can be availed from Market Industry Reports (MIR). The research report comprises key information on the trending product, end users' requirements, and competitors' information. According to the report, the global drone software market is estimated to be over US$ 5.5 Billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at ~25% CAGR from 2019 to 2030.



Some Prominent Players in The Drone Software Market:

Dronevolt, Pix4D SA, DJI, Precisionhawk, DroneDeploy, BENTLEY SYSTEMS; INC, Delair, senseFly, 3DR and Esri among others.



Increasing number of new product launches by key players is also contributing to the growth of drone software market. For instance, in June 2018, DroneDeploy a drone software developer launched a new line of UAV-centered organizational apps. This new app will allow users to deploy any public app pre-loaded into their accounts. Similarly, in 2019, Wing is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. unveiled a new app called OpenSky to help manage an airspace full of unruly drones. This app will aid in air management system for small drones flying at low altitudes without crashing into buildings, trees, or each other.



The global drone software market is segmented by architecture, offering, platform, application and region.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the highest CAGR in drone software market over forecast period. Significant technological advancement, rising adoption rate of drones in several industries and launch of new products in this region contributes to the market growth. For instance, in 2019, Terra Drone India, introduced all-in-one drone data processing and photogrammetric software Terra Mapper in the Indian market. The new software enables users to automatically tag ground control points (GCPs), visualize high-density point cloud and capture video animations effortlessly.



Drone Software Market by Architecture



On the basis of architecture, the drone software market is segmented into open source and closed source. The open source segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the global drone software market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to, the advantage of scalability provided by open source software in the drone industries. Moreover, extensive investments by government in open source software for drones can be attributed to its large market share.



Drone Software Market by Offering



On the basis of offering, the market can be segmented into app-based software and desktop software. The segment of app-based software is estimated to grow at a robust CAGR. With the utilization of app-based software it is easy to survey remote areas which is otherwise hard to survey with desktop software.



Drone Software Market by Platform



Similarly, in terms of platform, the drone software market can be segmented into commercial and military. The segment of commercial is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to mass adoption and usage of drones in commercial sector for increasing work efficiency, improving accuracy and reducing production cost.



Drone Software Market by Application



Similarly, in terms of application, the drone software market can be segmented into control & data capture, image processing and analytics. The segment of analytics is estimated to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing application of drones for capturing, storing, and transmitting data which is later analyzed and utilized for improving the productive of an industrial plant.



