Drone Software Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2030 - Dronevolt, Pix4D SA, DJI, Precisionhawk

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2020 -- Software refers to a set of instructions, data or programs used to operate computers and aids in execution of specific tasks. Drone software aids in wide range of applications such as collision avoidance, object detection & tracking, precision landing, indoor navigation, object counting, leaks and crack detection. The configuration and optimization of algorithms utilized for undertaking specific applications is possible owing to computer vision, autonomous navigation, machine learning and deep learning integrated in drone, in the form of advanced software. Increasing adoption of aerial drones & drone technology in diverse industries like agriculture, construction, insurance, mining, public safety, oil & gas, survey engineering and telecommunications can be attributed to the development of novel drone software, essentially to meet the requirements in accordance with specific industrial sector.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Drone Software Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global drone software market is estimated to be over US$ 5.5 Billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at ~25% CAGR from 2019 to 2030.



Major Key Players of the Drone Software Market are:

Dronevolt, Pix4D SA, DJI, Precisionhawk, DroneDeploy, BENTLEY SYSTEMS, Delair, senseFly, 3DR and Esri among others.



The wide usage of drone in several sectors for performing diverse task is anticipated to boost the growth of drone software market over the forecast period. For instance, specialized drone manufacturers and software developers are focusing on designing smaller, portable drones exclusively for better surveillance and other offensive operations undertaken by military. Similarly, in 2019, DJI, a world's leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology launched Disaster Relief Program. It is an emergency response program for responding and recovering during and after major disasters such as wildfires, hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, earthquakes and local emergencies. Moreover, the technological innovations in drones have significantly impacted the growing use of drones which in turn will propel development of new drone software for carrying out specialized tasks. However, hacking prone nature of drones bring new challenges for developing new drone software.



Increasing number of new product launches by key players is also contributing to the growth of drone software market. For instance, in June 2018, DroneDeploy a drone software developer launched a new line of UAV-centered organizational apps. This new app will allow users to deploy any public app pre-loaded into their accounts. Similarly, in 2019, Wing is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. unveiled a new app called OpenSky to help manage an airspace full of unruly drones. This app will aid in air management system for small drones flying at low altitudes without crashing into buildings, trees, or each other.



Major Types of Drone Software Market covered are:

App-based Software

Desktop Software



Major Applications of Drone Software Market covered are:

Control & Data Capture

Image Processing and Analytics



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Drone Software consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Drone Software market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Drone Software manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Drone Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Drone Software industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



