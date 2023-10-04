Drone Transportation and Logistics Market Is Touching New Level – A Comprehensive Study with Key Players Dronescan, Hardis Group, Infinium Robotics, Matternet

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Drone Transportation and Logistics Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Drone Transportation and Logistics market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Pinc Solutions (United States), Cana Advisors (United States), Drone Delivery Canada (Canada) , Dronescan (South Africa), Hardis Group (France), Infinium Robotics (Singapore) , Matternet (United States), Workhorse Group (United States) , Skycart (United States), Skysense (United States).



Scope of the Report of Drone Transportation and Logistics

Drones are used for different applications including security monitoring, surveying hazardous locations, among others. However, they can also be used for the transportation of good and logistics from one place to another. They are used as part of assembly lines to rapidly transport packages, loading trucks, cargo ships, among others. Most of the leading companies such as Google and Amazon are rapidly using drones to reduce the delivery time. Delivery drones come in different sizes as per the applications. These drones are drone vehicles or cargo drones to modified surveillance drones that can be used to automate the logistics components of stocking as well as handling inventory. Furthermore, the companies are engaged in supply chain operations are deploying drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) to serve in a wide variety of roles. The drone logistics and transportation has overcome traditional delivery tasks which were time-consuming and labor-intensive. The drone logistics and transportation is highly efficient, less expensive, and significantly improving worker safety when deployed properly.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Warehousing, Shipping, Others), Application (Civil and Commercial, Military), Drone (Freight Drones {<10kg (Delivery Drones))



Market Trends:

Improved Inventory Management with Drone Technology

More Environmentally-Friendly Logistics Management



Opportunities:

Opportunities for Vendors at Different Levels of the Value Chain

Drone Delivery Service in Geographically Challenging Areas

Use of Drones for Cargo Delivery in Military Operations



Market Drivers:

Demand for Faster Delivery of Goods

Investments in the Drone Delivery Market

High Demand for Sophisticated Industry-Specific Analytical Solutions



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



