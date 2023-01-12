Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2023 -- In this show, host Magnus Carter is joined by entrepreneur and business leader Dan O'Toole. This particular show is going to be focused the past and present of Dronedek. We are going to take a quick look at some of the key points from the last show and expand into what has happened since then. Technology has brought us into the age of AI but Dronedek is bringing it to your doorstep. Tune in to find out how and when it will happen.



"We are excited that Magnus Carter, host of Making More Money for YOU on VoiceAmerica's Business channel, will be bringing Dan O'Toole back to the show. There was just an overwhelming response on how Dronedek is paving the way to the future.," – says Senior Executive Producer of the show, Tacy Trump.



About Dan O'Toole



Dan O'Toole is a serial entrepreneur and business leader who is among the first in the United States to secure patents for a smart mailbox designed to securely accept packages delivered by drone.



DRONEDEK holds a First-Position Patent Portfolio for the next-generation mailbox of autonomous and drone delivery. Two issued US Utility Patents, two additional utility patents are under examination now and two PCT's. In all 111 patent claims already awarded or filed for.



Dan is a Ball State University graduate and lives in Carmel, Ind. with his family. He is also CEO/Managing Broker at Striker Realty Group.



About Magnus Carter



Magnus started in the workforce from a young age of 12 years old. He was always taught that a man that works hard can achieve anything in life. So, by the age of 21, Magnus was working at a diner in New York City. He started to notice all the people that came in and out of the diner were wearing nice clothes, jewelry; they had fancy cars and a family. As time passed, he was curious and asked a gentleman how he could afford all these things? The information contained in that conversation sparked a fire into Magnus's soul and forever changed his outlook on life. He learned that making money wasn't the only thing he needed to do. But, using the money he already made had to make money as well. After learning that, his passion for making a brighter future was way beyond anything he had ever dreamed. During his journey, he has made many mistakes and learned many new skills.



About Making More Money for You!

Tuesday at 1PM Pacific Time on VoiceAmerica Business Channel



Do you think investing is only for the wealthy? Or you just don't have enough to start investing? I am here to tell you that is not the case. Making More Money for You show is a show focused on preparing you to start on the right path for a better tomorrow. To get you started on the right path you need to find out where you are now. Then from there we can start. And that comes with knowledge. The knowledge is going to untangle myths, remove misconceptions and take the jargon out of the equation. The bottom line is that everyone deserves the opportunity to have access to the knowledge to make their own choices when it comes to where their money goes.



About VoiceAmerica



VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide.