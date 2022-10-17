Drones for Maritime Operation Study Projects a CAGR of over 7% During 2021-2031 – GlobalData Plc

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2022 -- The latest publication by GlobalData Plc titled Drones (Unmanned Aircraft Vehicles) for Maritime Operation – Thematic Research predicts the military UAV market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during 2021-2031. The military UAV market size was valued at USD 8 billion in 2021. The demand for UAVs is expected to be driven by internal and external security threats, territorial disputes, and modernization initiatives undertaken by armed forces across the world. Countries across the globe are therefore investing in the procurement, research, and development of UAVs.



The naval domain has been witnessing the deployment of drones at a proliferated rate. The UAVs are becoming a standard tool with a low-cost means of conducting intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. UAVs like manned aircraft can be used from onboard naval platforms including naval vessels and submarines or land. Countries across the globe are therefore investing in the procurement, research, and development of UAVs. The UK Armed are seeking innovative and cost-effective UAV solutions to enhance their logistic end maritime operation capabilities. In September 2021 at the DSEI in London, Malloy's showcased their T-650 all-electric heavy lift unmanned aerial system (UAS) with a sting ray lightweight torpedo attached to its frame. BAE Systems and Malloy Aeronautics plan to explore developing their UAV for military, security, and civilian customers.



Drone Applications for Maritime Operations



UAVs can be used for multi-mission according to their design purpose.

- Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

- Mine Counter Measure (MCM)

- Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW)

- Anti-Surface Warfare (ASUW)

- Homeland security

- Support

- Electronic Warfare (EW)

- CBRNE

- Search and Rescue (SAR)



Key Drone for Maritime Operation Trends



The main trends in the drones for maritime operation theme over the next 12 to 24 months are shown below. These trends can be classified into three categories:



Defense and technology trends

- Scalability

- 3D printing

- Processor chips

- Artificial Intelligence

- Maritime swarm technologies

- 3D technology

- Battery technology

- Anti-collision technology

- Unmanned aircraft system traffic management (UTM)

- Drone delivery



Macroeconomic trends

- Defense

- Collaboration

- Economic risk



Regulatory trends

- Europe USpace Program

- US FAA regulation



Key Drone for Maritime Operation Segments

- High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) UAVs

- Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) UAVs

- Tactical UAVs (TUAVS)

- Mini UAVs

- Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) UAVs

- Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs)



The demand for UAVs is expected to be driven by internal and external security threats, territorial disputes, and modernization initiatives undertaken by Armed Forces across the world. In terms of segments, UCAVs are expected to account for the largest share of expenditure globally, with a market share of over 38% followed by the MALE segment with a share of over 27%.



Drones Market Value Chain Highlights



Sector Layer

- Government

- Civilian



Market Layer

- Military

- Homeland security

- Commercial

- Consumer



Component Layer

- Hardware

- Software

- Services



Key Drones for Maritime Operation Companies



The thematic study identifies listed companies and private companies that are making their mark within the drones for maritime operation theme.



- AeroVironment

- Airbus

- Boeing (Insitu)

- DJI

- Elbit Systems

- General Atomics

- IAI

- Kronstadt

- Lockheed Martin

- Leonardo

- Northrop Grumman

- Schiebel

- Ural Civil Aviation Plant (UZGA)



