Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2020 -- Global Drones Market: The global drones market is driven by its use in conventional activities, and its uses in several military operations. In addition, it also finds its use in entertainment industry, which is likely to boost the demand for the market. The global drone market is projected to witness significant growth, rising with a CAGR of 40.7% over the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 13.20 billion in 2018.



The key players operating in the global drone market are SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., Parrot S.A., Yuneec International Co. Ltd., Kespry Inc., Insitu, Inc., Delair-Tech SAS, EHang, Inc., Aeryon Labs Inc., and senseFly SA. These players aim to gain an edge over the other players through innovative product development by investing high in R&D along with player acquisitions.



Moreover, its use in the commercial activities is also one of the prime factors which is likely to boost the demand for the market in the estimated forecast period. Furthermore, advances in technology also attributes to the growth of the market. In addition, several factors such as increase in popularity of drones among young population is also likely to boost the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period.



In addition, the use of drones in photography is also likely to boost the demand for the global drones market in the estimated forecast period. Moreover, several advantages of drones has also led its use in the analyzing of fields which is one of the factor which is boosting the demand for the overall global drones market. In addition, awareness among consumers is also likely to boost the demand for the global drones market. Moreover, the ability of the drones to perform complex tasks is also one of the major factor which contributes to the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. In addition, several technology advanced manufacturers are utilizing drones to deliver food and medicines, which is likely to boost the demand for the market.



The global drones market is segmented into several factors such as type of products, application, channel of distribution, end user and on the basis of geography. On the basis of type of products, it is further sub-segmented into business purpose, commercial purpose, and governmental purpose. On the basis of application, the market can be segmented for photography, delivery of food, mapping and surveying, monitoring and surveillance, inspection and maintenance among others. On the basis of channel of distribution, it can be segmented as online distribution, specialty stores among others. On the basis of regional segments and geography, the market is further fragmented in to Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and MEA. North America has the largest share for the global drones market.



Segment overview of Global Drone Market



End-user Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)





- Government





- Military



- Homeland security









- Commercial





- General Purpose



- Precision Agriculture



- Construction and Real



- Mining/Oil & Gas



- Meteorology & Environment



- Power & Utilities



- Insurance



- Media & Entertainment



- Delivery & Logistics



- Consumer











Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)



North America





- S.



- Canada





Europe





- Germany



- K



- Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific





- India



- Japan



- China



- Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America





- Brazil



- Rest of Latin America





Middle East & Africa





- UAE



- Rest of Middle East and Africa





