"Drop," a Guitar Strap Adjuster That Improves Performance and Comfort, Now on Kickstarter!

Delaware, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2020 -- Revolutionizing the playing experience, DROP is a guitar strap adjuster that allows the length of one's strap to be changed, even mid-performance, with a simple and quick touch. Adaptable for any strap you currently use and love, give your body maximum comfort to meet all your demands during play. With an ergonomic, patent-pending design, DROP is in the early stages of production and coming soon to supporters worldwide.



With DROP, push a button and watch your strap shorten or lengthen to the position you desire in any moment. Just release the button on DROP and have it lock in place to hold your strap in position. Press it again, at any time, to adjust the length to a new position and keep playing as if nothing happened.



With millions struggling to play their instruments with comfort, and the ongoing trend of injuries from carpal tunnel syndrome and other repetitive stress conditions, enjoy the flexibility of having a perfect strap length whenever you require it. Adapt on the fly for those big solo moments, a seated performance, or even full-blown concerts as you bounce around the stage with better access to every note.



Funding from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support DROP, including manufacturing and distribution-related expenses. The first DROP strap adjusters are expected to ship in early June 2020. The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/yoni-amos/drop-a-guitar-strap-adjuster



Supporters around the world can support DROP by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $10. But for a pledge of $35 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including a DROP strap adjuster and other special rewards. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About DROP

Developed by avid bassist Johnatan Bondar Amos of Tel Aviv, Israel, DROP is empowering guitarists through comfort so they can give the performance of a lifetime every time.



