New App Tells You when a Call Is Dropped

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2012 -- Every spent time on your cell phone talking away and the call gets dropped, but you don’t know it? Now, there’s an app that tells you the call got cut off or dropped. DeFunkt Calls even has a 30-day free trial so you can try it before you buy it.



With more than a half million apps on the market, this is the first and only one that tells when a call is dropped.



“I’ve had it happen to me and it’s annoying. Now, I don’t have that problem. DeFunkt Calls lets me know immediate that the call is dead,” said Bob, a company spokesman. “I no longer wonder when I've lost a call and I can reconnect quickly.”



Choose from multiple alerts including vibration and a spoken alert in one of 14 languages to tell you when the call is dropped. Still not convinced? See DeFunkt in action



See screen shots, get the download and see what others are saying at “This is the app everyone needs. You don’t have to worry any more about talking away with no one listening or wondering if the other person has just wandered away. Now you know for sure what has happened,” Omar W. said. Available now for the Android, the app is getting.



A Blackberry release is in the works and will be announced soon.



DeFunkt has been released to Google Play. For more information visit http://www.defunktcalls.com/