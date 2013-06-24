DrPhoneFix Has a Grand Opening in South Jordan, Utah

South Jordan, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- DrPhoneFix is a popular cell phone repair store offering services to a large number of clients. The store offers quality based repair services to clients based in different locations like Broward, Miami-Dade, Oxford, Charlotte and others worldwide. DrPhoneFix has recently had a grand opening; cell phone repair shop, South Jordan, Utah has started operating various phone services. The new repair store is located towards the South part of Salt Lake City. The store serves as a one-stop service shop for all major phone repairs based in South Jordan and other nearby areas.



The grand opening of the cell phone repair shop in South Jordan, Utah witnessed the presence of several dignitaries. The South Jordan store Operations Manager, Mr. Talip Tuzlular took part in the function. Lori LeBeau who is the Chair of the South Jordan Chamber of Commerce also participated in the store opening function. The South Jordan Mayor Scott Osborne was present on the occasion. Apart from this, other members who were present at the grand opening function of Dr Phone Fix include Dawn Young (co-owner of the store), Tim, and other chamber members including their family.



The DrPhoneFix store not only offers cell phone repairs but also undertakes repair of any kind of electronic device. The store displays different collections of cell phone accessories and other kinds of equipment. “The cell phone repairs at DrPhoneFix range from cracked screens, malfunctioning buttons, water damage, to bringing lifeless devices back to life”, adds the store official.



The store is specialized in offering repair services related to Smart phones, iPhones, iPad tablets, iPod and iTouch models, and other iPhone models. In addition, the shop offers game consoles, jail breaking, and unlocking services. The repair services are carried out for all leading smart phone models like Samsung, HTC, Nokia, Motorola, Blackberry and a wide variety of other brands. The repair store understands the value attached by customers to their cell phones, and therefore it delivers high quality repair services in a quick and efficient manner. In almost all cases, the work is completed in less than an hour.



For more details about the various cell phone repair services offered by DrPhoneFix, visit http://drphonefix.com/locations/south-jordan-utah-cell-phone-repairs/.



